Ashland Inc. (ASH) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2024 6:27 PM ETAshland Inc. (ASH) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.35K Followers

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

William Whitaker - Vice President-Finance and Director-Investor Relations
Guillermo Novo - Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Willis - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Parkinson - Wolfe Research
John McNulty - BMO Capital Markets
David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank
Michael Sison - Wells Fargo
Mike Harrison - Seaport Research Partners
Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan
John Roberts - Mizuho
Joshua Spector - UBS

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ashland Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, William Whitaker. Please go ahead.

William Whitaker

Thank you, Deedy and hello, everyone. Welcome to Ashland’s third quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call and webcast. My name is William Whitaker, Vice President of Finance and Director of Investor Relations. Joining me on the call today are Guillermo Novo, Ashland’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer and Kevin Willis, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Ashland released results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2024, at approximately 5:00 PM Eastern Time yesterday, August 6th. The news release issued last night was furnished to the SEC in a form 8-K. During today’s call, we will reference slides that are currently being webcast on our website, ashland.com, under the Investor Relations section. We encourage you to follow along with the webcast during today’s call.

Please turn to slide 2. As a reminder, during today’s call, we will be making forward-looking statements on several matters, including

