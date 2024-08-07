Techtronic Industries Company Limited (TTNDY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCQX:TTNDY) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 6, 2024 10:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Horst Pudwill - Chairman
Stephan Pudwill - Vice Chairman
Steven Richman - CEO
Shane Moll - Group President of MILWAUKEE Power Tools
Alex Duarte - Senior Group President of EMEA
Frank Chan - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Karen Li - JPMorgan
Jacqueline Du - Goldman Sachs
John Choi - Daiwa Capital Markets
Johnson Wan - Jefferies
Sau Chan - CLSA

Horst Pudwill

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for coming. Thank you, our Board of Directors here and most of our senior management from the U.S. and Europe and overseas. Thank you. It gives me a great pleasure to welcome all of you to TTI's Group's 2024 first half results announcement. I would like to start by introducing Steve Richman and is present on the recent promotion to TTI's Group CEO, Steven. Welcome aboard. We had an outstanding first half with sales outperforming the market on delivering double-digit profit and growth.

Our group Vice Chairman, Mr. Stephan Pudwill, will continue with our opening remark, but let me tell you one thing. We don't care what's out there. We only care about our shareholder, our investor to deliver with best results. And we don't care what happened competition up or down, which has not happened in this case or down. But our first focal point are our investors. Thank you very much, Stephan. I hand you over.

Stephan Pudwill

Thank you, Chairman. And I'd like to thank all of you for attending today and for your continued support. With EBIT up 11.8%, net profit up over 15%, record first half free cash flow of over $500 million, we're off to a great start to the year. Now we delivered exceptional revenue growth and we continued with very strong market share

