Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2024 7:29 PM ETUpwork Inc. (UPWK) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.35K Followers

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jacob McQuown - Vice President and Chief Deputy General Counsel
Hayden Brown - President and Chief Executive Officer
Erica Gessert - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Boone - JMP Securities
Bernie McTernan - Needham & Company
Maria Ripps - Canaccord Genuity
Josh Chan - UBS
Matt Farrell - Piper Sandler
Marvin Fong - BTIG
John Byun - Jefferies

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Upwork Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jacob McQuown, Vice President, Chief Deputy General Counsel. Please go ahead.

Jacob McQuown

Thank you. Welcome to Upwork's discussion of its second quarter 2024 financial results. Joining me today are Hayden Brown, Upwork's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Erica Gessert, Upwork's Chief Financial Officer. Following management's prepared remarks, we will be happy to take your questions, but first I'll review the Safe Harbor statement.

During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but rather are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Our actual results could differ materially from expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to our SEC filings available on the SEC Web site and also on our Investor Relations Web site, as well as the risks and other

Recommended For You

About UPWK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UPWK

Trending Analysis

Trending News