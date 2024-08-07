Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2024 7:34 PM ETDolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.35K Followers

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call August 7, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter Goldmacher - VP, IR
Kevin Yeaman - CEO
Robert Park - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ralph Schackart - William Blair
Jim Goss - Barrington Research

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Dolby Laboratories Conference Call discussing Fiscal Third Quarter Results. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen only mode [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this call is being recorded, Wednesday, August 7, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Peter Goldmacher, Vice President of Investor Relations. Peter, please go ahead.

Peter Goldmacher

Thank you, operator. And good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Dolby Laboratories third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Kevin Yeaman, Dolby Laboratories CEO; and Robert Park, our CFO. As a reminder, today's discussion will include forward-looking statements, including our fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year outlook and our assumptions underlying that outlook. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made today, including, among other things, the impact of macroeconomic events, supply chain issues, inflation rates, changes in consumer spending and geopolitical instability on our business. A discussion of these risks and additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the earnings press release that we issued today under the section captioned forward-looking statements as well as in the Risk Factors section of our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Dolby assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements made during this call as a result of new information or future events. During today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is available in our earnings press release and in the Interactive Analyst Center on the Investor Relations section of our

Recommended For You

About DLB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DLB

Trending Analysis

Trending News