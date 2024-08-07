Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2024 7:36 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.35K Followers

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Koegel - VP, Corporate FP&A and IR
Vlad Tenev - CEO and Co-Founder
Jason Warnick - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Dan Dolev - Mizuho
Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research
Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America
Devin Ryan - Citizens JMP
Patrick Moley - Piper Sandler
Kyle Voigt - KBW
Mike Cyprys - Morgan Stanley
John Todaro - Needham & Company
Chris Allen - Citi
Matthew O'Neill - FT Partners
Ken Worthington - JPMorgan
Benjamin Budish - Barclays

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to Robinhood Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, it will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to Chris Koegel, VP of Corporate FP&A and Investor Relations. Please, go ahead.

Chris Koegel

Thank you, Lateef, And thank you to everyone for joining Robinhood's Q2 Earnings Call. With us today are CEO and Co-Founder, Vlad Tenev and CFO, Jason Warnick. Before getting started, I just want to remind you that today's call will contain forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations, and we have no duty to provide updates unless legally required. Potential risk factors that could cause differences, including regulatory developments that we continue to monitor are described in the press release we issued today, the earnings presentation, and our SEC filings, all of which can be found at investors.robinhood.com.

Today's discussion will also include non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation to the GAAP results we consider most comparable can be found in the earnings presentation. With that, let me turn it over to Vlad.

Vlad Tenev

Thanks, Chris. Hi, everyone. Let me start with the three things

Recommended For You

About HOOD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HOOD

Trending Analysis

Trending News