ICU Medical Inc (ICUI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2024 8:00 PM ETICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.35K Followers

ICU Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 7, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Mills - Managing Partner
Vivek Jain - CEO & Chairman of the Board
Brian Bonnell - CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Larry Solow - CJS Securities
Kristen Stewart - CL King
Brett Fishbin - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Mike Matson - Needham & Company
Jayson Bedford - Raymond James

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ICU Medical Inc Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentative, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to turn the conference over to John Mills, ICR Managing Partner. Please go ahead.

John Mills

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss ICU Medical's financial results for the second quarter of 2024. On the call today representing ICU Medical is Vivek Jain, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; and Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer.

We wanted to let everyone know that we have a presentation accompanying today's prepared remarks as well. To view the presentation, please go to our Investor page and click on Events Calendar, and it will be under the second quarter 2024 events.

Before we start our prepared remarks, I want to touch upon any forward-looking statements made during the call, including beliefs and expectations about the company's future results. Please be aware they are based on the best available information to management and assumptions that are reasonable. Such statements are not intended to be a representation of future results and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Future results may differ materially from management's current expectations. We refer all of you to the company's SEC filings for more detailed information on the risks and uncertainties that have a direct

