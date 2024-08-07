Jobless Claims And Credit Spreads - An Update

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.29K Followers

Summary

  • While I thought last week’s jobless claims number of +255,000 was the highest print in the last year, Rick Santelli noted that +258,000 was the highest print of the last year.
  • Last weekend’s S&P 500 earnings update talked about the importance of keeping an eye on credit spreads – even for equity investors – given credit spreads (in my opinion) are the “canary in the coal mine”.
  • The ISM Services number really caught a lot of people off-guard Monday morning, as it came in at 51, its first print over 50 in 5 readings, which means that the services sector is still pretty healthy.

Jobless claims text on white paper from a notepad on a wooden background.

Andrei Askirka

While I thought last week’s jobless claims number of +255,000 was the highest print in the last year (and was a good tell into the next morning’s July ’24 jobs report)in fact, Rick Santelli noted that +258,000 was the highest print of

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.29K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News