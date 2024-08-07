DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2024 8:11 PM ETDHI Group, Inc. (DHX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.35K Followers

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Todd Kehrli - MKR Investor Relations
Art Zeile - Chief Executive Officer
Raime Leeby - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Zach Cummins - B. Riley Securities
Gary Prestopino - Barrington Research
Kevin Liu - K. Liu & Company LLC

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the DHI Group, Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Todd Kehrli, MKR Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Todd Kehrli

Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to DHI Group's 2024 second quarter earnings conference call. With me on today's call are DHI's CEO, Art Zeile and CFO, Raime Leeby.

Before I turn the call over to Art, I'd like to cover a few quick items. This afternoon, DHI issued a press release announcing its 2024 second quarter financial results. The release is available on the company's website at dhigroupinc.com. This call is being broadcast live over the Internet for all interested parties, and the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of the company's website.

I want to remind everyone that during today's call, management will make forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Please note that except for the historical information, statements on today's call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws. These forward-looking statements reflect DHI management's current views, concerning future events and financial performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the outcomes contained in any forward-looking statements.

Factors

Recommended For You

About DHX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DHX

Trending Analysis

Trending News