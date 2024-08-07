IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2024 8:13 PM ETIonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Stock, IONQ.WS Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.35K Followers

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jordan Shapiro - Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis and Head, IR
Peter Chapman - President and CEO
Thomas Kramer - Chief Financial Officer
Dean Kassmann - Vice President, Engineering

Conference Call Participants

David Williams - the Benchmark Company
Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co.
Kevin Garrigan - WestPark Capital
Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to IonQ Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Jordan Shapiro. Please go ahead, sir.

Jordan Shapiro

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to IonQ second quarter 2024 earnings call. My name is Jordan Shapiro, and I'm the Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis and Head of Investor Relations here at IonQ. I'm pleased to be joined on today's call by Peter Chapman, IonQ's President and Chief Executive Officer; Thomas Kramer, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Dean Kassmann, our Senior Vice President of Engineering and Technology.

By now, everyone should have access to the company's second quarter 2024 earnings press release issued this afternoon, which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.ionq.com.

Please note that on today's call, management will refer to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. While the company believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information for investors, the presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. You are directed to our press release for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to its closest comparable GAAP measure.

During the call, we will discuss our business outlook and make forward-looking

Recommended For You

About IONQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IONQ

Trending Analysis

Trending News