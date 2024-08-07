Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.36K Followers

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Steven Pelayo - The Blueshirt Group
Stephen Chang - Chief Executive Officer
Yifan Liang - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Williams - Benchmark
Jeremy Kwan - Stifel Nicolaus & Co.

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining today's Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Fiscal Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Tia and I will be your moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the call over to your host, Steven Pelayo, with The Blueshirt Group. Please proceed.

Steven Pelayo

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s conference call to discuss fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and annual financial results. I am Steven Pelayo, Investor Relations representative for AOS. With me today are Stephen Chang, our CEO; and Yifan Liang, our CFO. This call is being recorded and broadcast live over the Web. A replay will be available for 7 days following the call via the link in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Our call will proceed as follows today. Stephen will begin business updates including strategic highlights, and a detailed segment report. After that, Yifan will review the financial results and provide guidance for the September quarter. Finally, we will have the Q&A session.

The earnings release was distributed over the wire today, August 7, 2024, after the market close. The release is also posted on the company's website. Our earnings release and this presentation include non-GAAP financial measures. We use non-GAAP measures because we believe they provide useful information about our operating performance that should be considered by investors in conjunction with the GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures is included in the earnings

Recommended For You

About AOSL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AOSL

Trending Analysis

Trending News