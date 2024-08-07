American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.36K Followers

American Coastal Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:ACIC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call August 7, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Karin Daly - Investor Relations
Bennett Bradford Martz - President
Svetlana Castle - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gregory Peters - Raymond James

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the American Coastal Insurance Corporation’s Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It’s now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Karin Daly, Investor Relations with The Equity Group. Please go ahead, Karin.

Karin Daly

Thank you, Kevin, and good afternoon, everyone. American Coastal Insurance Corporation has also made this broadcast available on its website at www.amcoastal.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the call. Additionally, you can find copies of the latest earnings release and presentation in the Investors section of the company’s website. Speaking today will be President, Bennett Bradford Martz; and Chief Financial Officer, Svetlana Castle.

On behalf of the company, I’d like to note that statements made during the call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The company believes these statements are based on reasonable estimates, assumptions and plans. However, if the estimates, assumptions or plans underlying the forward-looking statements prove inaccurate, or if other risks or uncertainties arise, actual results could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially may be found in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in the Risk Factors section of the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as required by applicable law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or

Recommended For You

About ACIC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACIC

Trending Analysis

Trending News