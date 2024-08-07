Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.36K Followers

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript August 7, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Doug Farrell - VP, IR
Jeff Hawkins - President and CEO
Jeff Keyes - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Swayampakula Ramakanth - HCW

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Quantum-Si's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Doug Farrell from Quantum-Si. Doug, please go ahead.

Doug Farrell

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Earlier today, Quantum-Si released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website. Joining me today are Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer; as well as Jeff Keyes, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management will be making certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties appears in the section entitled Forward Looking Statements of our press release. For a more complete list and description of risk factors, please see the company's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the live broadcast date, today, August 7, 2024. Except as required by law, the company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

During this call, we will also be referring to certain financial measures that are not

Recommended For You

About QSI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QSI

Trending Analysis

Trending News