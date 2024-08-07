LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Drew Borst - VP of IR
Scott Howe - CEO
Lauren Dillard - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Shyam Patil - Susquehanna
Chris Quintero - Morgan Stanley
Jason Kreyer - Craig-Hallum Capital Group
Mark Zgutowicz - Benchmark
Tim Nollen - Macquarie

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to LiveRamp’s Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Earnings Call. After this speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I’d now like to turn the call over to your host, Drew Borst, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Drew Borst

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining our Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Earnings Call. With me today are Scott Howe, our CEO; and Lauren Dillard, our CFO.

Today's press release and this call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a detailed description of these risks, please read the Risk Factors section of our public filings and the press release. A copy of our press release and financial schedules including any reconciliations to non-GAAP financial measures, is available at investors.liveramp.com. Also, during the call today, we'll be referring to the slide deck that is also available on our Investor Relations website.

With that, I will turn the call over to Scott.

Scott Howe

Thank you, Drew, and everyone for joining our call. My comments today will cover three topics. First, I will talk briefly about the quarter. Second, I will address Google's recently announced new approach to third-party cookies and what it means for LiveRamp. And finally, I'll give an update on our efforts to capture the significant opportunity in data collaboration.

