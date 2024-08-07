Amdocs Limited (DOX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2024 9:24 PM ETAmdocs Limited (DOX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.36K Followers

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Smith - Head of IR
Shuky Sheffer - President and CEO of Amdocs Management Ltd.
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim - CFO and COO

Conference Call Participants

Timothy Horan - Oppenheimer
George Notter - Jefferies
Tal Liani - Bank of America
Yanni Samoilis - Baird

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Amdocs Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised, today's call is being recorded. I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today Matthew Smith. Please go ahead.

Matt Smith

Thank you, Kevin. Before we begin, I need to call your attention to our disclaimer statement on slide 2 of the presentation. Some of our comments today may be forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including as described in Amdocs' SEC filings, and that we will discuss certain financial information that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

For more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations of these measures, we refer you to today's earnings release, which will also be furnished with the SEC on Form 6K. Participating on the call with me today are Shuky Sheffer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amdocs Management Ltd.; and Tamar Rapaport Dagim, Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer.

To support today's earnings call, we are providing a presentation, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website, and as always, a copy of today's prepared remarks will also be posted immediately following the conclusion of this call.

On today's agenda, Shuky will recap our business and financial

Recommended For You

About DOX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DOX

Trending Analysis

Trending News