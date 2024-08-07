SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2024 9:25 PM ETSunOpta Inc. (STKL) Stock, SOY:CA Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.36K Followers

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 7, 2024 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Reed Anderson - ICR
Brian Kocher - Chief Executive Officer
Greg Gaba - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jon Andersen - William Blair
Jim Salera - Stephens
Brian Holland - D.A. Davidson
Andrew Strelzik - BMO Capital Markets
Ryan Myers - Lake Street Capital Markets
Alex Fuhrman - Craig Hallum Capital Group
Daniel Biolsi - Hedgeye Risk Management

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to SunOpta's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Reed Anderson with ICR. Thank you. You may begin.

Reed Anderson

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on SunOpta's second quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. On the call today are Brian Kocher, Chief Executive Officer and Greg Gaba, Chief Financial Officer. By now, everyone should have access to the earnings press release that was issued earlier this afternoon and is available on the Investor Relations page of SunOpta's website at www.synopta.com. This call is being webcast and its transcription will also be available on the company's website.

As a reminder, please note that the prepared remarks, which will follow, contain forward-looking statements, and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. These statements do not guarantee future performance, and therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon them. We refer you to all risk factors contained in SunOpta's press release issued this afternoon, the company's annual report filed on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more detailed discussion of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those

Recommended For You

About STKL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STKL

Trending Analysis

Trending News