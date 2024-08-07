ZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2024 9:34 PM ETZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP) Stock
ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Haroldson - The Blueshirt Group
Ian Siegel - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
David Travers - President
Timothy Yarbrough - EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Douglas Anmuth - JPMorgan
David Yueh - Evercore

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Jeannie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ZipRecruiter, Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

Thank you. I will now like to turn the conference over to Drew Haroldson, Investor Relations.

Andrew Haroldson

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. Thank you for joining us in our earnings conference call, during which we will discuss ZipRecruiter's performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and guidance for the third quarter 2024. Joining me on the call today are Ian Siegel, Co-Founder and CEO; David Travers, President; and Tim Yarbrough, CFO.

Before we begin, please be reminded that forward-looking statements made today are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to future events and/or the future financial performance of ZipRecruiter. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. A discussion of some of the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements can be found in ZipRecruiter's quarterly report in Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which is available on our investor website and the SEC's website.

The forward-looking statements in this conference call are based on the current expectations as of today, and ZipRecruiter assumes no obligation to update or revise them, whether

