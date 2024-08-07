Tracking Christopher Davis' Davis Selected Advisers 13F Portfolio - Q2 2024 Update

thisnight

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Davis Selected Advisers’ 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/07/2024. Please visit our Tracking Christopher Davis’ Davis Selected Advisers 13F Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q1 2024.

This quarter, Davis Selected Advisers’ 13F portfolio value decreased from $17.84B to $17.22B. The number of holdings increased from 98 to 102. The top three holdings are at ~26% while the top five holdings are close to ~37% of the 13F assets: Meta Platforms, Berkshire Hathaway, Capital One Financial, Amazon, and Applied Materials.

Note: Davis Selected Advisors manages several mutual funds and ETFs. The flagship mutual fund is Davis New York Venture Fund (MUTF:NYVTX) with ~$6.5B in assets. Since its 1969 inception, the fund has generated significant alpha: 11.51% annualized over 55 years, compared to 10.56% annualized for the S&P 500 index. Also, they advise the Clipper Fund (MUTF:CFIMX) which was incepted in 1984.

New Stakes:

Solventum Corp. (SOLV): SOLV is a 1.59% of the portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between $50.75 and $70.06 and the stock currently trades at ~$56.

Tyson Foods (TSN): The ~1% TSN stake was established this quarter at prices between $53.86 and $61.49, and it is now at ~$61.

Stake Increases:

Humana Inc. (HUM): The ~5% of the portfolio stake in HUM was primarily built in the last quarter at prices between ~$337 and ~$469. There was a ~16% increase this quarter at prices between ~$301 and ~$374. The stock currently trades at ~$346.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS): The 3.55% VTRS stake was established in Q1 2021 at prices between ~$14 and ~$19. The next three quarters saw minor increases and that was followed with a ~25% increase in Q1 2022 at prices between ~$10 and ~$15.50. Q2 2023 saw another ~15% stake increase at prices between ~$9 and ~$10.30. The stock currently trades at $11.36. There was an ~8% trimming in the last quarter, while this quarter there was a marginal increase.

Note: They have a ~5% ownership stake in Viatris.

U.S. Bancorp (USB): USB position is a 3.28% of the portfolio stake. A very small position was first purchased in 2010. A substantial ~9.2M stake was built in 2018 at prices between ~$45 and ~$58. Next year saw a ~10% trimming, but 2020 saw a stake doubling at prices between ~$31 and ~$59. The stock currently trades at $41.39. The last eleven quarters saw a ~28% selling, while this quarter there was a marginal increase.

MGM Resorts International (MGM): The ~3% of the portfolio stake in MGM was established during Q3 2023 at prices between ~$36.50 and ~$51. The position was increased by 15% in the last quarter at prices between $41.63 and $47.21. The stock currently trades below those ranges at $36.44. This quarter saw a marginal increase.

Markel Group (MKL): The 2.63% MKL position saw a ~20% stake increase during Q4 2022 at prices between ~$1084 and ~$1345. Q4 2023 also saw a ~15% stake increase at prices between ~$1301 and ~$1506. The stock currently trades at ~$1495. There was a ~5% trimming in the last quarter, while this quarter there was a marginal increase.

Intel Corporation (INTC): INTC is a 2.27% of the portfolio stake built in 2019 at prices between ~$44 and ~$60. The next year saw a ~50% stake increase at prices between ~$44 and ~$69. 2021 had also seen a one-third increase at prices between ~$49 and ~$68. There was a one-third reduction during H2 2022 at prices between ~$25 and ~$41. That was followed by a ~17% selling during Q3 2023 at prices between ~$32 and ~$39. The stake was decreased by another 25% in the last quarter at prices between $41.66 and $49.21. This quarter saw an ~85% stake increase at prices between $29.85 and $44.34. The stock currently trades well below their purchase price ranges at ~$19.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX): DGX is a 1.90% of the portfolio stake built during H2 2023 at prices between ~$121 and ~$145, and it is now at ~$146. There was an ~11% trimming in the last quarter, while this quarter saw a marginal increase.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO), and IAC Inc. (IAC): These small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were increased during the quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Meta Platforms (META): META is currently the largest 13F position at ~9% of the portfolio. It was first purchased in 2015 at prices between ~$75 and ~$110. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows. There was a ~15% trimming in Q3 2021 at prices between ~$337 and ~$382 while in Q1 2022 there was a ~25% stake increase at prices between ~$187 and ~$339. That was followed with a stake doubling during H2 2022 at prices between ~$89 and ~$183. The first three quarters of 2023 saw a ~25% reduction at prices between ~$125 and ~$325. That was followed by a ~20% selling during Q4 2023 at prices between ~$288 and ~$358. The last quarter also saw a similar reduction at prices between ~$344 and ~$512. The stock currently trades at ~$489. This quarter saw marginal trimming.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B): The Berkshire stake is the second largest 13F position at ~8.4% of the portfolio. It has been in the portfolio since their first 13F filing in Q1 1999. Recent activity follows. The last two years saw a ~55% reduction at prices between ~$264 and ~$421. The stock is now at ~$427.

Capital One Financial (COF): The top three 7.75% COF stake was a very small position first purchased in 2014. 2017 saw a substantial ~12M share stake built at prices between ~$78 and ~$100. The 2018-2020 period also saw incremental buying as the stake was increased to ~16.2M shares. The six quarters through Q3 2022 had seen a ~35% reduction at prices between ~$99 and ~$178. The stake was decreased by 11% in the last quarter at prices between ~$124 and ~$148. The stock currently trades at ~$132. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): The 6.42% of the portfolio position in AMZN was first purchased in 2006. A very large stake was built the next year at prices between ~$2 and ~$5. The position has since been reduced over the years. Recent activity follows. Q3 2021 saw a ~15% selling at prices between ~$160 and ~$187. The three quarters through Q2 2022 had also seen minor trimming. There was a ~47% stake increase during Q4 2022 at prices between ~$82 and ~$121. The stake was decreased by 18% in the last quarter at prices between ~$145 and ~$180. The stock currently trades at ~$163. This quarter saw marginal trimming.

Applied Materials (AMAT): AMAT is a 5.74% long-term stake first purchased in 2011. The position remained very small until 2018 when a ~13M shares stake was built at prices between ~$30 and ~$62. Next year saw a ~15% stake increase at prices between ~$34 and ~$62. Since then, the position has seen selling. Q1 2021 saw a one-third reduction at prices between ~$85 and ~$140. There was a ~13% selling during Q4 2023 at prices between ~$130 and ~$164. The stake was decreased by 21% in the last quarter at prices between ~$149 and ~$213. That was followed by a ~10% trimming this quarter. The stock is now at ~$179. They are harvesting gains.

Wells Fargo (WFC): WFC is a very long-term stake that has been in the portfolio since their first 13F filing in Q1 1999. At the time, it was already a large stake at ~28M shares. Recent activity follows. Q3 2020 saw a ~45% stake increase at prices between ~$23.50 and ~$26.50. The five quarters through Q1 2023 saw a ~24% trimming. The stake was decreased by another 20% in the last quarter at prices between $46.12 and $57.96. This quarter saw a one-third further reduction at prices between $56.09 and $62.34. The stock currently trades at $52.29, and the stake is at 5.30% of the portfolio.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): GOOG is a ~4% of the portfolio position first purchased in 2016 at prices between ~$38 and ~$40. The stake has seen periodic selling since. Recent activity follows. The two years through 2022 saw a ~50% selling at prices between ~$87 and ~$150. That was followed by a similar reduction during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$104 and ~$128. The stock currently trades at ~$161. The last quarter also saw a ~11% selling. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Teck Resources (TECK): The 3.21% of the portfolio stake in TECK saw a ~30% increase in Q2 2022 at prices between ~$30.50 and ~$45.75. That was followed with a ~17% increase in the next quarter at prices between ~$26 and ~$37. The stock currently trades at $43.57. There was a ~9% selling in the last quarter and marginal trimming this quarter.

Cigna Group (CI): CI is 2.78% long-term position that saw a significant stake increase during Q3 2021 at prices between ~$202 and ~$238. The stock currently trades at ~$329. There was a ~12% selling in the last quarter and marginal trimming this quarter.

Texas Instruments (TXN): A ~58M share stake in TXN was built in the 2007-08 period at prices between ~$14 and ~$38. The position has since been reduced. Recent activity follows. The nine quarters through Q1 2023 saw a ~21% reduction at prices between ~$149 and ~$201. The stock currently trades at ~$184 and the stake is at 2.67% of the portfolio. The last quarter saw an ~11% selling and that was followed with marginal trimming this quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK): A huge 110M share stake was built in BK during the 2007-2011 time period at prices between ~$18 and ~$49. The position has since been reduced. The decade through 2020 saw the stake reduced to ~15M shares at prices between ~$21 and ~$58. The stake was decreased by 18% in the last quarter at prices between ~$51 and ~$57. This quarter saw another ~28% selling at prices between $53.21 and $60.28. The stock currently trades at $61.70, and the stake is at 2.59% of the portfolio.

Owens Corning (OC): OC is a 2.30% of the portfolio position, primarily built during Q2 2022 at prices between ~$74 and ~$98. Q4 2022 saw a ~7% further increase. That was followed by a ~16% stake increase during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$94 and ~$131. H2 2023 saw a ~40% selling at prices between ~$111 and ~$153. The last quarter also saw a ~14% reduction. The stock is now at ~$154. There was a minor ~2% trimming this quarter.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM): A ~43M share stake in JPM was first built in 2004 at an average price in the high-30s. The position size peaked at over 78M shares by 2008. Since then, the stake has wavered. Recent activity follows. The nine quarters through Q1 2023 saw a ~42% selling at prices between ~$113 and ~$172. The stake was decreased by another ~20% in the last quarter at prices between ~$166 and ~$199. This quarter saw a further ~43% reduction at prices between ~$179 and ~$204. The stock currently trades at ~$200, and the stake is at 2.17% of the portfolio. They are harvesting gains.

American Express (AXP), Chubb Limited (CB), Coupang, Inc. (CPNG), Darling Ingredients (DAR), JD.com (JD), and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): These small (less than ~2% of the portfolio each) stakes were reduced this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Davis Selected Advisers’ 13F holdings in Q2 2024:

Christopher Davis - Davis Selected Advisers Portfolio - Q2 2024 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

Source: John Vincent. Data constructed from Davis Selected Advisers’ 13F filings for Q1 2024 and Q2 2024.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.