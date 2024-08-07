alvarez

Cognex's (NASDAQ:CGNX) business continued to slow in the second quarter, which is unsurprising given macro headwinds. Revenue and gross margin were in line with guidance, although Cognex’s revenue was down YoY excluding the impact of the Moritex acquisition. This appears to have caught the market off guard, with the stock falling close to 25% in the wake of earnings.

I previously suggested that despite ongoing macro headwinds, Cognex's stock may have bottomed, absent further deterioration in macro conditions. The stock is down around 7% since then, with investors grappling with the probability of an extended period of weak demand.

I continue to think that increased capabilities on the back of AI and rising labor costs will drive demand for Cognex's solutions longer term. A lower entry point is probably needed to justify the near-term risks facing Cognex, though.

Market Conditions

Cognex's business is facing an extended market downturn, in part because of demand pulled forward during the pandemic. Some sectors of the economy are also processing a capacity surge caused by a period of elevated investment.

Figure 1: Manufacturing Construction Spend and Private Warehouse Investment (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

While PMI readings were stronger earlier in the year, macro sentiment has subsequently deteriorated. This is sector-specific though:

Automotive revenue was down YoY, with customers delaying and scaling back EV battery projects. The automotive business more broadly was also pressured in Q2, particularly in Europe and China. This is primarily related to greenfield and discretionary productivity projects.

Logistics revenue was up double-digits YoY, and this growth is expected to continue in the second half of the year. Cognex expects its logistics business to continue benefiting from the adoption of automation and the growth of ecommerce.

Consumer electronics revenue was down YoY, in part due to a difficult comparable period in Q2 2023. China is a particular area of weakness at the moment in this segment. While Cognex has low expectations for 2024, it remains positive about the long-term potential of consumer electronics.

Semis had a strong quarter, coming off a weak 2023, with customers making significant investments in high bandwidth memory to support growth in AI. Cognex believes that efforts to localize chip production will provide a boost when projects reach the automation phase.

From a geographic perspective, China is an area of weakness, in part due to a long-term shift in manufacturing away from the country. This is likely to create opportunities elsewhere, though.

There now appears to be a viable path to lower interest rates in the not-too-distant future. While this is likely necessary for a rebound in investment, there is an elevated probability that this coincides with a recession, further depressing Cognex's sales before they move higher.

Figure 2: Manufacturing Survey Data (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Cognex Business Updates

Cognex is focused on infusing AI in its products to drive adoption among new customers. The company recently launched Insight L38, an AI-enabled 3D industrial vision system used for inspections. This product has reportedly been well received by customers, with a win rate over twice as high as Cognex’s previous 3D offering.

Cognex has also launched a new modular vision tunnel, which introduces AI into logistics tunnel reading. This product improves the speed and efficiency of sortation, inbound receiving, and outbound logistics operations. In addition, Cognex is using AI to make its products easier to set up and use. For example, AI is now used to aid the setup and tuning process for Cognex's barcode readers. Cognex is also developing apps that enhance the capabilities of its sensors. For example, a recently launched counting app uses AI to count objects, like the number of screws in a pile of screws and other objects, a task that previously would have required complex programming and linking many tools.

Cognex's emerging customer initiative is one way the company is trying to capitalize on the opportunity created by AI. This is a sales initiative that targets smaller and less sophisticated customers with Cognex's easier to use products. The 2023 cohort is engaging with a large number of customers, which is creating a steadily increasing stream of bookings. The sales force is also generating leads for the sale of more sophisticated vision products. The demand environment is difficult, though, which is impacting sales more than Cognex had expected. As a result, Cognex now believes it will take longer for the first cohort to deliver 50 million USD incremental revenue. The 2024 cohort is now in training and will enter the field at the start of 2025.

Financial Analysis

Cognex generated 239 million USD in the second quarter, a decline of 1% YoY. Excluding the contribution from Moritex, sales declined 7%. Growth was fairly stable across regions, although China was a notable source of weakness.

Cognex expects to generate 225-240 million USD in the third quarter, based on an assumption of a soft but stable macro environment. Moritex is expected to contribute 10-12% of Cognex’s revenue in the third quarter, with Cognex reporting an extra month of Moritex’s financials as a one-time catch-up as it integrates the business. Excluding the impact of Moritex, revenue growth is expected to be around 5%.

Figure 3: Cognex Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Cognex)

Cognex’s adjusted gross margin was 70.3% in Q2, including a 2% dilution effect from Moritex. Revenue mix was also a headwind due to strength in logistics and weak consumer electronics revenue. Cognex’s adjusted gross margin is expected to be slightly below 70% in Q3, with Moritex creating a 3% headwind.

Figure 4: Cognex Gross Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from Cognex)

Cognex’s adjusted operating expenses increased 8% YoY, driven by the acquisition of Moritex and Cognex’s emerging customer initiative. As a result, Cognex’s adjusted EBITDA margin was only 19.9%.

Cognex expects 25 million USD incremental OpEx associated with its emerging customer initiative in 2024. Operating leverage and cost management will help to limit margin headwinds, though. As a result, the company's adjusted EBITDA margin is likely to be 16-19% in Q3. Investors have shown a willingness to look through current margin weakness so far.

Figure 5: Cognex Operating Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from Cognex)

The number of Cognex job openings has dropped sharply in recent weeks. Coupled with Cognex's recent commentary, this is suggestive of a marked and unexpected deterioration in demand.

Figure 6: Cognex Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

Conclusion

Cognex continues to face a soft demand environment, and it is difficult to see this changing in the short term. While the Moritex acquisition is driving a return to growth, Cognex's organic sales continue to decline, and the company's margins are under pressure.

Longer term, AI is increasing the capabilities of Cognex's products, opening up new use cases. It also makes the company's products easier to set up and use, opening up a wide range of new customers. Cognex is trying to capitalize on this with its emerging customer initiative, but this appears to be off to a slow start.

Even after the recent pullback, Cognex's valuation remains relatively high. This is justified by longer-term growth prospects and the fact that the company will likely have operating margins in excess of 35% once market conditions improve and the company's current investments pay off.

The elevated probability of recession makes Cognex risky, though, as the stock could still fall by something like 50% if investors sour on the company. Any setback is likely to prove temporary as Cognex has a strong competitive position and a solid balance sheet, with 555 million USD in cash and investments and no debt.