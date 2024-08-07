Adene Sanchez/E+ via Getty Images

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) reported the company’s Q2 results on the 6th of August in post-market hours, showing surprisingly good financials. The company continues on its expansion path with the quite recent acquisition of United Grocery Outlet, with weakening margins casting a shadow on the company.

Previously, I wrote an article on the company on the 31st of October in 2023, titled “Grocery Outlet: Low-Risk Growth Through Intriguing Strategy”. In the article, I initiated the stock at a Hold rating, as the company’s independently run grocery chain concept seemed to be valued fairly. Since, the stock has now returned -25% including the post-market rally to the Q2 results, compared to S&P 500’s return of 26% in the same period as profitability has taken a considerable hit downwards.

Grocery Outlet’s Profitability Has Taken a Hit

After my previous article on the company, Grocery Outlet has started reporting weakening margins – in Q4, the operating margin fell by nearly a third to 1.9%, and Q1 profitability took an even larger hit into just a 0.1% operating margin weakening the trailing operating margin level considerably.

Most of the declines are related to Grocery Outlet’s temporary improvement measures – the company is implementing new technology platforms to stores, impacting comparable store sales by 200 basis points in Q4, and the gross margin by 130 basis points in Q4 and by 210 basis points in Q1, with $12.4 million of additional SG&A in Q1 related to commission support to store operators in Q1 – with the grocery chain’s already thin margin profile, typical for the sector, the decreases in Grocery Outlet’s margins are mainly related to temporary improvement measures with comparable store sales still performing well.

Excluding the commission support in Q1, SG&A as a percentage of sales still increased to 28.1% from 27.7% in the prior Q1 – some of the margin decline is also related to labor inflation and likely a recent acquisition’s effects on operating costs. The gross margin looks to likely bounce back after the technology investments have been completed in my opinion, leaving the margin level only slightly below the prior years’ level from slight persisting SG&A inflation.

Q2 Report Shows Sequentially Improving Profitability, Good Comparable Sales Growth

In the context of recent margin declines, the Q2 financial report is a notable jump upwards from poor Q1 income. Revenues came in at a growth of 11.7% into $1.13 billion, $26.4 million above Wall Street analysts’ estimates, with the adjusted EPS of $0.25 also beating analyst estimates by $0.05 and the Q1 EPS by $0.16.

As shown in the Q2 report, Grocery Outlet’s comparable sales are still performing well amid slowing food inflation – during Q2, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates food inflation at just around 1.1%, while Grocery Outlet still managed to grow comparable sales by 2.9% with a 5.1% increase in transactions but a -2.1% decrease in transaction size; it seems that the chain is trying to drive traffic through competitive pricing. Kroger (KR) only reported a 0.5% comparable grocery sales growth from February to April, Albertsons (ACI) a 1.4% comparable growth from late February to mid-June, making the performance notably good against competition despite showing a small sequential slowdown. The company did lower the 2024 outlook for comparable sales growth from 3.5-4.5% into around 3.5%, being very reasonable in my opinion considering the incredibly slow remaining food inflation.

The gross margin contracted by 140 basis points, of which 100 points were again related to new technology platforms’ implementation. SG&A increased to $319.3 million or 28.3% of sales excluding the $3.8 million commission support in Q2, even being 0.4 percentage points below prior year’s SG&A percentage comparably – underneath, it seems that profitability is finally turning around well, especially as Grocery Outlet doesn’t expect the technology implementation to show temporary costs anymore in H2.

Summing up, the quarterly report was good – comparable store sales grew well again, above competition, during slow inflation despite a small, reasonable guidance cut. Profitability seems to be rebounding with good underlying SG&A management and with technology implementation being behind the company in H2.

Aggressive Store Expansion Continues with United Grocery Outlet Acquisition

Grocery Outlet’s expansion strategy has continued incredibly rapidly, as the company even raised its 2024 store opening guidance to 62-64 from 58-62 and consequently raised the capital expenditure guidance to $200 million from $180 million with the Q2 report.

After my previous article, Grocery Outlet has also acquired United Grocery Outlet, a very similar value grocery, expanding the company’s reach into the Southeast with the addition of 40 new stores adding up to most of the planned 2024 store openings. While the terms of the acquisition weren’t laid out, the acquisition closed in April and Grocery Outlet showed a $60.8 million cash acquisition in Q2’s cash flow statement. In my opinion, if the total consideration only comes up to the announced sum and the acquired stores’ profitability is similar to Grocery Outlet’s other stores as seems likely from the reported Q2, the acquisition is incredibly accretive, and valuable for shareholders.

The company now has over 520 stores across several states in the United States.

Updated Valuation

I updated my discounted cash flow [DCF] model. I now estimate a slightly higher revenue growth rate with Grocery Outlet’s accelerated expansion investments at a 5.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033 compared to a previous implied 4.5% CAGR in the period.

Due to some SG&A inflation, I now more conservatively estimate the EBIT margin to stabilize at 3.2% compared to a 3.4% estimate previously.

I have weakened my cash flow estimates for the next few years due to the estimated store expansion’s required higher capital expenditures. Eventually, with slower growth, the cash flow conversion should improve to a good level.

For more thorough explanations, I refer to my initial article.

The estimates put Grocery Outlet’s fair value estimate at $27.05, 30% above the stock price at the time of writing – the stock now seems to have some undervaluation, likely in part due to the temporarily reported weak margins. As the company continues growing comparable sales well, the risk-adjusted returns look to be quite good.

The fair value estimate is down from $29.42 previously due to slightly lower margin estimates and higher debt, and upcoming years' weaker cash flow conversion estimates.

Still, despite quite a good estimated undervaluation, I want to note that I have in previous articles noted other competing companies including Albertsons, Ingles Markets, and Village Super Market to have an absolute undervaluation in the same sector – it seems that a part of the estimated moderate undervaluation is seen across the sector’s other stocks as well.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 5.79% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

In Q2, Grocery Outlet had $5.6 million in interest expenses, making the company’s interest rate 5.86% with the current amount of interest-bearing debt. I again estimate a 15% long-term debt-to-equity ratio.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 3.91% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.11% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s estimate for the US, updated in July. I now updated my beta estimate to Seeking Alpha’s estimate of 0.41. With a liquidity premium of 0.4%, the cost of equity stands at 6.00% and the WACC at 5.79%.

Takeaway

Grocery Outlet reported Q2 results that showed a sequential improvement in the margin level from lower temporary technology platform investment costs, with no additional expenses expected in H2 – the recent low profitability looks to now subside. Comparable store sales grew well, again exceeding notable competitors.

As the store expansion continues aggressively, including the United Grocery Outlet acquisition, the company’s growth outlook is very good. Despite a moderate undervaluation, I believe that the undervaluation falls into a margin of safety due to other grocery chains’ attractive risk-adjusted valuations. As such, I still remain with a Hold rating for Grocery Outlet.