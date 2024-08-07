wellesenterprises

Shares of Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) have been a solid performer over the past year, gaining 31%. This performance had been even stronger until just a few days ago, with market turmoil causing a sharp pullback in shares of about 12%. Because of this selloff, shares are now about 5% lower than when I recommended them as a buy in May. Given its pivot toward less risky products, the magnitude of this sell-off appears overdone, creating an opportunity for investors in my view.

In the company’s second quarter reported on July 30th, EQH earned $1.43, which beat consensus by $0.03 on revenue of $3.5 billion. Excluding one-time items, EQH earnings were up 20% from last year. Equitable continues to grow less-risky insurance offerings, reducing the overall risk of its business and enabling more stable earnings. During Q2, it generated $2.3 billion of retirement net inflows, and spread products now account for about half of its AUM, given growth in index-linked annuities (RILA).

In these offerings, EQH has much less market risk than on legacy variable annuities, which required very complex hedging structures. Instead, EQH is now focused on earning a spread on how it invests funds vs what it pays out on the annuities. It continues to benefit from a favorable rate environment. This rate environment has boosted sales as consumers seek to lock in income, and Equitable has deployed new money at 5.6%, 120bps above its overall portfolio yield. As a result, spread income has grown considerably over the past year, particularly in its individual segment which has seen much faster growth, though that may change going forward. Even if rates fall 50-100bps, new money yields will be accretive into next year.

Looking at segment results, individual retirement earned $236 million, up 5% from last year. Sales rose 23% from last year. Due to flows and asset growth, there was a 22% rise in account values to $102 billion. Profits have been tempered by the fact that returns on assets has declined by 13bpss to 1.14% over the past year, due to weaker alternatives investment returns, which I will discuss further below.

As you can see, while gross sales are up $800 million from last year, net flows are up just $400 million due to higher outflows. There are two reasons for this. First, a growing business means that Equitable has more monthly annuity payments to policyholders, naturally increasing outflows. Additionally, there has been higher termination activity across the industry on low-rate annuities, given the rise in yields. This actually results in a surrender fee paid to EQH, which boosts profits. Still, the picture here is one of healthy growth, led by strong spread-based product sales.

There was also encouraging data from its Group platform. Group retirement swung to a net inflow thanks to a $500 million partnership with BlackRock (BLK). EQH is assisting with the in-plan annuity in BlackRock’s Paycheck Lifepath program. This offering is initially available to plans with $27 billion of assets. As such, it can definitely scale to being a multi-billion program. Moreover, given BlackRock’s size and scale, its target market should grow. Its k-12 teachers’ program also saw $91 million of inflows. Assets rose by 12% to $39.3 billion.

This unit saw operating earnings rise by 23% to $127 million. This unit had been struggling with modest outflows, as it has largely saturated the public teachers’ market with its leading presence. This BlackRock partnership now lays the groundwork for continued inflows, which should help accelerate the business transformation toward less risky offerings.

While these are its new products, EQH does have a back book of riskier insurance products that it is rolling off. This unit continues to shrink in an orderly fashion. Its rolloff unit saw earnings fall to $43 million from $48 million. AUM was down 1% to $22.2 billion. Net flows were -$672 million, and its policy count has fallen by 8%. The decline would be faster in AUM if not for the market rally, which has boosted assets by $2.4 billion. With each quarter of outflows while its new lines have inflows, this unit becomes less relevant to the company’s financials. Within five years, it should account for much less than 10% of retirement assets.

Equitable also has a network of financial advisors. This unit continues to grow with $1.5 billion of flows into wealth management; plus, a higher market mechanistically increases AUM. Wealth management earnings rose 5% to $44 million. These $1.5 billion of net inflows translate to 6% organic growth, a solid pace. Sales per advisor rose by 10% to $386k. Margins were flat at 13.8% as declining cash balances offset operating leverage.

Equitable also owns 62% of AllianceBernstein (AB), and I believe it best to value this stake based on where AB shares trade, and strip its results out of consolidated financials. Its holding is worth about $2.3 billion, or $7.

Equitable has a conservative portfolio largely concentrated in fixed income. 97% is investment grade, and most is A rated or higher, making credit costs unlikely to be significant. While it does have commercial real estate exposure, its commercial mortgage portfolio has a 66% loan-to-value and better than 2x debt service coverage, leaving it well positioned to weather the downturn here.

One headwind for results has been weaker returns in alternative investments, which can be volatile quarter by quarter. Equitable earned 4.7% in Q2, weighed down by a 2.6% loss in real estate equity. This portfolio has been marked down 18% since the end of 2022. Because of these losses, EQH’s alts holdings have underperformed its long-term average, though it still has a positive total return. With this large of a write-down already occurring, I see less risk of material losses, though my base case is for real estate returns to be muted and keep alt performance below historic norms.

Equitable maintains a strong capital position, and its risk-based capital is between 425-450%, above the 400% level I like to see. As a consequence, the insurance company paid a $400 million dividend to the Holdco and received approval for another payment later this year. This leaves EQH on track to meet my expectation of $1.4-$1.5 billion of free cash flow.

These intercompany dividends are critical because the holding company is the entity that does buybacks and pays common stock dividends. It also carries $1.6 billion of liquidity, $1 billion above target, providing significant flexibility even if intercompany payments slowed. During Q1, EQH did $325 million in capital returns, including $247 million of repurchases. This 65% payout ratio in Q2 is in keeping with its 60-70% target

Thanks to buybacks, there are now 327 million shares outstanding, and there has been an 8% share count reduction over the past year. During Q2, it raised its dividend to $0.24 from $0.22. Because of its lower share count, its actual dividend cost is essentially flat compared to a year ago, even at the higher per-share rate. Shares have a prospective 2.5% dividend yield.

EQH has significant financial capacity to ride out market volatility with a cash-rich holding company. Plus, its transformation to spread insurance products continues, which should make earnings less sensitive to markets. I view this stock reaction significantly overdone. We are also beginning to see benefits from its Blackrock deal, which should accelerate growth, while most of the pain on its alts portfolio has been felt already. On the positive side, a lower share price makes EQH’s buyback even more powerful.

EQH can continue to return at least $1.4 billion to shareholders over the next year, for about an 11.7-12% capital return yield, and its share count could be cut by nearly 10% over the next twelve months. I continue to view a ~10% capital return yield as appropriate, arguing for shares in the mid-to-upper $40s. That points to about 20% upside. While shares may continue to exhibit a high beta to the market, that does not give credit to the changes EQH has made to its business, creating an opportunity to buy a good company at an even better price.