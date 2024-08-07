SVXY: Buy Volatility After A -40% Drawdown

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.61K Followers

Summary

  • SVXY experienced a -40% drawdown following a spike in the VIX on August 5, 2024.
  • The ETF aims to provide a -0.5x return against the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index.
  • SVXY performs well in calm markets and normal bear markets, but experiences losses during sudden spikes in volatility.
  • The ETF represents -0.5x of the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index.
  • An investor looking to take advantage of a normalization in volatility would do well to consider SVXY.

Roller Coaster of interest Rates And Inflation

DNY59

Thesis

The last few days have been interesting to say the least. Monday, August 5, 2024, opened with one of the highest levels on record for the VIX index, namely at a level over 60:

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.61K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SVXY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SVXY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SVXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News