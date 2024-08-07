Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call August 7, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Skelly - Vice President, Investor Relations
Mike Egeck - Chief Executive Officer
Scott Bowman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Justin Kleber - Baird
Jonathan Matuszewski - Jefferies
Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs
Steven Forbes - Guggenheim Securities
Shaun Calnan - Bank of America
Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Conference Call for Leslie’s, Inc. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay later today on the company’s website. I will now turn the call over to Matt Skelly, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Matt Skelly

Thank you, and good afternoon. I would like to remind everyone that comments made today may include forward-looking statements which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. These statements speak as of today and will not be updated in the future if circumstances change. Please review the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in the company’s earnings press release and recent filings with the SEC.

During the call today, management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the company’s earnings press release, which was furnished to the SEC today and posted to the Investor Relations section of Leslie’s website at ir.lesliespool.com. We have also posted our Q3 2024 earnings presentation to our IR website, and we’ll make references to it during this earnings call.

On the call today are Mike Egeck, Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Bowman, Chief Financial Officer.

With that, I will turn the call

