In my last article on the timber/packaging company Billerud AB (OTCPK:BLRDY) (OTC:BLRDF), I downgraded the company due to what I viewed as problematic. My downgrade turned out to be the right move for this particular company because Billerud actually declined almost 9% exclusive of dividends since then. That article was from the beginning of April and you can find it here.

My view at the time was also that the company really lacked any sort of current upside because of the company's sales volumes, margin situation, and the company's fundamentals relative to the valuation asked by the market at the time. It's also worth noting that Billerud, unlike many of the other companies we're looking at in this sector, lacks input control because it sold off almost all of its timber and forest assets. That means it's directly correlated to commodity pricing, which is not the case with other companies in this sector.

I've previously invested non-trivial amounts in Billerud, and would be willing to do so again going forward - but only at the right valuation, and if I see a "move" in the right direction on the part of this company.

In this article, we'll dissect 2Q24, and see if it can be argued that there is an upside to be had here.

Billerud - Not much to like compared to many other companies here

Whenever I look at a company, I also look at what else is available on the market. This is usually where most companies fail as investments. There's no shortage of nice companies at a "fair" price. But that's not what I am interested in. I want a "good" company at a "good" or "great" price. The importance of valuation is what I typically harp on about quite a bit.

The reason I'm careful about this entire sector is the relatively difficult year the companies within it had in 2023. There are undoubtedly some more pricing pressures in coming here, even if the energy prices are not as elevated as they were a year ago, or thereabouts.

Like many companies in its situation, Billerud's focus is currently on WC management and cash conversion to try and regain momentum. As of the current period, this has unfortunately mostly failed. Some delivery of efficiencies has been done, but there are things left to do.

It would be wrong of me to move on, however, without mentioning the dividend cut that the company did at the time around my last article. A more than 50% cut in an interest rate environment such as this should never pass by without attention - and it goes to show you that valuation is, in fact, a lot more important than dividends. Dividends are only interesting in the cases where the other factors and parts of the company are "working", and it's doubtful if this can be said even now.

For 2Q24 we're having the following.

The company actually did fairly well here. Underlying EBITDA saw improvements, but this was from a very poor period, and from 1Q24 is sequentially down 14%. The company's net sales are increasing both QoQ and YoY, at mid to high single-digit rates - but EPS is down 80% sequentially. Up on the top of the list, we have improved market conditions, which is a requirement for a company in this situation.

And as you can see, improvements are expected going into the remainder of 2024 as well. Mixes are improving in terms of sales, and profitability is slightly recovering. Efficiency improvements are mostly on track, but pricing is currently showing negative trends (as well as company maintenance, which is always a thing for a business such as this).

On the positive side, we have strong order books and good net sales performance with growth in most categories that the company is currently in. The best performer was liquid packaging board, followed by Kraft/specialty paper, while the worst was pulp, where the performance was down 3%. The company also continues to showcase its dependence on external parties for its feedstock, given that the company's input costs were higher yet again, and are set to increase more going into 3Q. In short, the "pain" is not yet over here - although the main thing that seems to go up in price here is fiber (as expected, the company owns nothing), while lower energy and lower chemical costs should result in at least some stabilization here.

The improved company cash flow does mean lower leverage and a better overall financial picture, and on the positive side, Billerud is now in low debt at less than 1.7x, which is well below its stated target. Actual net debt is down to below 7B SEK, which comes to below $800M.

The efficiency program also deserves at least a mention here because the company is moving forward with it fairly successfully.

And it's transformation of the US-based assets towards packaging materials, including the Escabana mill towards carton, is likely to deliver both growth and an improved mix for the company on a forward basis. The company is doing this transformation at what it calls a "moderate investment level", however, and states that more information will be given at 4Q during the CMD.

Billerud considers priorities intact, with positioning for a long-term upside and overall appeal. I do not consider it to be quite as simple as this, especially since Billerud clearly states that it's moving forward with an "updated strategy" for the European region while delivering more EBITDA uplifts from the synergy and improvement program.

Not as simple as things are going good now. The company's own outlook calls for 3Q improvements based on the positive mix to offset higher input costs. I do not consider it fundamentally attractive from an investment position to depend on external influences, such as an improved mix, to handle its input costs problems - but this is what Billerud seems to be doing.

I forecast continued challenges for the company, including a much more moderated recovery from the 2023 lows. Current analyst estimates come to around 40% EPS growth annualized from the 2023 level until 2026, but that is from an 88.15% EPS drop. As things stand, the expected EPS in 2025-2026 comes to 10 SEK, which at this point at a 15x P/E would imply around a 150 SEK share price. The problem is that I do not view this as likely given the company's challenges and fundamentals. I believe commodities will continue to be volatile and "eat into" the company's bottom line more than both other analysts and the market seem to expect here.

I back this up with the fact that analysts who are forecasting what I mentioned above have a 66%+ negative miss ratio on this company, even with a 10% margin of error. In short, their forecasts should be taken with a fair bit of "salt". (Source: Paywalled FAST Graphs link)

But that doesn't mean that the company is entirely unattractive at the right price. We just need that "right price".

Billerud - The upside is there, but difficult to estimate.

Billerud is one of those companies where it's easy to expect a lot, but historically equally easy to be "burned". I have been burned before - and I have done well. I have mostly done well when I used conservatively priced options to "play" with the company, and generate alpha from cash-secured puts. I never really owned significant stakes in the company for some time now.

In my last article, I said the following:

So, in a word, if I were to summarize the way that I view my thesis for the business is that "There might be potential, but it's too unclear". (Source)

This is still mostly what I see here. I see upward potential for this company, and in fact, the upward potential is undeniable. But at what price, and at what risk should you consider the company?

My previous PT was heavily discounted to 88 SEK. I'm willing to raise the PT to 95 SEK here to account for some of the improvements and the somewhat clearer upside that I believe to be present here, but I'm still unwilling to forecast even close to as high as some of the forecasts are trying to do here. I say that the company probably reaches 6-7 SEK earnings in the next few years, which could justify levels of 120-130, but in order to get an upside from that, we'd need to invest at levels under 100 SEK for the native.

The relevant ADR here is BLRDY, and this is a 2x ADR, meaning 1 ADR share equals 2 native shares. Your approach is therefore to multiply native by 2, and I say that the ADR's share price, translated for SEK here, is around $16.5 per share, compared to the current price of $19.6 for the ADR ticker.

In the end, I don't think the company is an attractive enough "BUY" here to justify an investment - and this has to do with the risks to the business at this price, which are as follows.

Billerud Risks - The upside is too dependent on input pricing

Input pricing for this company is definitely one of the main risks to this investment. It means that Billerud as a business is probably the most dependent on external factors. Even if management does a credible or even good job, it doesn't necessarily translate to that much of an upside because they don't control as much of the input pricing and variables as the management of peer companies do.

For that reason, I put a heavy discount on Billerud and would consider the risk/reward unfavorable at anything except a cheap price. The company could be an attractive "buy" at the right consideration, but the fact is that I don't see this possible today.

For that reason, I say the risk is too high, I want more data from the CMD, and I see better alternatives here.

My thesis is as follows.

Thesis

Billerud is a very solid packaging/forestry company with assets and sales in both NA and Europe. It's top-tier in terms of margins and profitability, and after its recent M&A, I believe it's in a position than ever before. At the right price, the combination of packaging resilience and dividend payouts makes Billerud an absolute "must-have" to me.

My current PT comes to a conservative 10-12x P/E but with a heavy discount at 88 SEK share price. I set this discount to the variability and dependence on input and commodity pricing here, which results in some of the more unfavorable trends compared to this entire industry.

That makes the company a "Hold". I sold most of my shares here, and I would not buy more of the company unless I was getting the shares at a significant discount.

Remember, I'm all about :1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company no longer fulfills any, except the 3 fundamentals of the criteria I set for an investment. Because it lacks the valuation-related upsides, I consider the company to be a "Hold" here, and would not buy it, justifying my stance change and the continued bearish tone in this article.

