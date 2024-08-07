s-cphoto/iStock via Getty Images

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDIF) (OTCPK:BYDIY) [285:HK] stock continues to be rated as a Buy. BYDIF is a beneficiary of the growing demand for GenAI (Generative Artificial Intelligence) phones and AI servers. Also, the stock is attractively valued based on the Price-to-Earnings Growth or PEG metric.

My prior write-up, published on February 12, 2024, reviewed BYD Electronic's preliminary Q4 2023 financial results and assessed its purchase of Jabil's (JBL) manufacturing facilities in China. This update evaluates BYDIF's key growth drivers.

The company's shares are traded on the Over-The-Counter market and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. BYD Electronic's OTC shares have limited trading liquidity, but the company's Hong Kong-listed shares boasted a three-month average daily trading value of $40 million (source: S&P Capital IQ). Investors can trade in the company's reasonably liquid Hong Kong shares utilizing the services of US brokers such as Interactive Brokers or Hong Kong brokerages like Boom Securities.

BYDIF Benefits From The Rise Of GenAI Phones

A GenAI smartphone is defined as "a mobile device that leverages large-scale, pre-trained generative AI models to create original content or perform contextually aware tasks" by Counterpoint. BYD Electronic is a play on the GenAI smartphone investment theme.

IT research firm IDC published an article in the previous month detailing its research on GenAI smartphones. According to IDC's forecasts, the global shipment volume for GenAI smartphones is projected to expand at a CAGR of +78% from 51 million units in 2023 to 912 million units in 2028.

As such, it is fair to say that GenAI smartphones will be a major growth engine for smartphone component suppliers in general, including BYDIF.

BYD Electronic's most recent investor relations activity was the participation in Chinese stockbroker CMB International's non-deal roadshow or NDR on June 28, 2024. Although BYDIF didn't release the transcript or audio recording for this investor event, CMB International subsequently published a research report on July 2, 2024, highlighting takeaways from the June 28 NDR.

Notably, BYD Electronic emphasized that "AI smartphones" will "bring long-term growth opportunities on spec (specifications) upgrade in structural components" at the late-June investor event, according to CMB International's early-July research note.

BYDIF will benefit from both the increase in overall smartphone shipment volume (as detailed above), and the growing demand for high-quality smartphone components driven by the GenAI smartphone trend.

In my earlier January 10, 2020, initiation piece, I mentioned that BYD Electronic specializes in "metal, plastic and glass casing" components for smartphones. It is natural that smartphone makers will want to limit the increase in GenAI phones' weight while ensuring these phones have sufficient power and memory (i.e. larger battery and other components which will be heavier) to provide AI-related features. In other words, BYDIF is likely to sell more of its higher ASP (Average Selling Price) lightweight casing components going forward, as GenAI smartphones become more popular and widely accepted.

BYD Electronic's New AI Server Business Has Significant Growth Potential

AI servers are a growing market, and BYDIF's AI server business is still small with a long growth runway.

The outlook for the AI server market is positive for both the short term and the long term. TrendForce forecasts that AI servers' "market value" will surge by +69% to $187 billion in the current year. Separately, Gartner (IT) estimates that "end-user spending" on AI servers will increase at a +30% CAGR for the 2022-2027 time frame.

BYDIF's AI server business is forecasted to register sales of around RMB1 billion this year. This represents about 0.6% of BYD Electronic's expected FY 2024 top line amounting to RMB170 billion as per the sell side's consensus estimate (source: S&P Capital IQ). The company's AI server business only represents a very small proportion of its overall operations for now.

But there are signs suggesting that BYD Electronic's AI server business will expand quickly in the years ahead, according to the company's recent disclosures.

BYDIF disclosed that its "AI server ODM (Original Design Manufacturing) products started shipment" to Chinese customers in 1H 2024 as per the July 2 CMB International report highlighted in the preceding section. It is worth noting that the AI server market in China expanded significantly by +83% to over $9 billion last year as per IDC's research cited in its FY 2023 results announcement. As such, it is positive that BYD Electronic's AI server business is targeting clients in the fast-growing Chinese market.

In this July 2 CMB International research piece outlining read-throughs from the June 28 NDR, BYD Electronic also revealed that it is partnering with Nvidia (NVDA) on "AI server products" that are planned for "mass production" next year. BYDIF was previously referred to as "Nvidia's contract manufacturer in the server" space in a Yicai Global media report last year. Therefore, it is realistic to think that BYD Electronic's AI server business will expand in a meaningful way in the future thanks to its collaboration with a leading technology company like NVDA.

In its FY 2023 results announcement, BYDIF also shared that it will "expand its product portfolio" for "AI servers" to develop "new growth drivers." New AI server offerings will most probably translate into higher sales for BYD Electronic going forward.

Specifically, Singapore research firm UOB Kay Hian is projecting a three-year forward top line CAGR of +50% for BYD Electronic's AI server business based on its forecast of "robust AI infrastructure investments" as indicated in its July 4, 2024, report. This appears to be realistic, considering the AI server market's growth outlook, the small revenue base for BYDIF's AI server operations, and the AI server unit's recent business developments.

Key Risks

There are certain risk factors for BYDIF that investors should consider.

A major risk is that GenAI smartphones fail to gain traction with consumers, which translates into lower-than-expected smartphone component sales for BYD Electronic.

Another key risk is that the AI server market expands at a slower-than-expected pace, or that BYDIF's AI server business faces intense competition from other AI server companies.

Conclusion

BYD Electronic's growth prospects are favorable, taking into consideration growth engines such as GenAI smartphones and AI servers. But the positive outlook for BYDIF hasn't been fully factored into the stock's valuations.

BYD Electronic's PEG, or Price-to-Earnings Growth valuation metric, is an appealing 0.5 times. This is calculated based on the stock's consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E multiple of 12 times and the company's consensus FY 2023-2026 normalized EPS CAGR projection of +24% based on S&P Capital IQ data.

