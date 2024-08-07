Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.36K Followers

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Keller - Principal Financial Officer
Paul Keel - CEO
Eric Hammes - Incoming CFO

Conference Call Participants

Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore ISI
Erin Wright - Morgan Stanley & Co.
Jon Block - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company
Jeff Johnson - Robert W. Baird & Co.
Brandon Vazquez - William Blair & Company
Kevin Caliendo - UBS Securities
Dan Clark - Leerink Partners
Jason Bednar - Piper Sandler & Co.

Operator

My name is Stephanie, and I'll be your conference call facilitator this afternoon. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Envista Holdings Corporation's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Steven Keller, Principal Financial Officer of Envista Holdings. Mr. Keller, you may begin.

Stephen Keller

Good afternoon and thanks for joining the call. With me today is Paul Keel, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Hammes, who will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer tomorrow. Paul and I will be leading the call today and will handle the Q&A at the end of the prepared remarks.

I want to point out that our earnings release, the slide presentation supplementing today's call, and the reconciliations and other information required by SEC Regulation G relating to any non-GAAP financial measures provided during the call are all available on the Investors section of our website, www.envistaco.com. The audio portion of this call will be archived on the Investors section of our website later today under the heading Events and Presentations and will remain archived until our next quarterly call.

During the presentation, we will describe some of the more significant factors that impacted year-over-year performance. The supplemental materials describe additional factors

Recommended For You

About NVST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVST

Trending Analysis

Trending News