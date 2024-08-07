Health Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2024 10:39 PM ETHealth Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.36K Followers

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jack Knight - VP, IR
Dan Burton - CEO & Director
Dan LeSueur - COO
Jason Alger - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Stephanie Davis - Barclays
Anne Samuel - JPMorgan
Jared Haase - William Blair
Sameer Patel - Evercore ISI
Richard Close - Canaccord Genuity
John Ransom - Raymond James
Jessica Tassan - Piper Sandler
Jenny Shen - BTIG
Jack Wallace - Guggenheim Securities
Stan Berenshteyn - Wells Fargo
Jeff Garro - Stephens

Operator

Welcome to the Health Catalyst Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode, and the floor will be open for your questions, following the presentation. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Jack Knight, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Jack Knight

Good afternoon, and welcome to Health Catalyst's earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2024, which ended on June 30, 2024. My name is Jack Knight. I'm the Vice President of Investor Relations for Health Catalyst. And with me on the call is Dan Burton, our Chief Executive Officer; Jason Alger, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dan LeSueur, our Chief Operating Officer.

A complete disclose of our results can be found in our press release issued today as well as in our related Form 8-K furnished to the SEC. Both of which are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.healthcatalyst.com. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available following the conclusion of the call.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding our future growth and our

Recommended For You

About HCAT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HCAT

Trending Analysis

Trending News