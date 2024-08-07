Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2024 10:42 PM ETPixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.36K Followers

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brett Perry - IR
Todd DeBonis - President and CEO
Haley Aman - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Nick Doyle - Needham & Co.

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Pixelworks Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Brett Perry with Shelton Group Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Brett Perry

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's call. With me on the call are Pixelworks' President and CEO, Todd DeBonis; and Chief Financial Officer, Haley Aman. The purpose of today's conference call is to supplement the information provided in Pixelworks' press release issued earlier today announcing the company’s financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that various remarks we make on this call, including those about our projected future financial results, economic and market trends, and our competitive position, constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and all other statements made on this call that are not historical facts are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

All forward-looking statements are based on the company's beliefs as of today, Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The company undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today. Please refer to today's press release, the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent SEC filings for a description of factors that could cause forward-looking statements to

Recommended For You

About PXLW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PXLW

Trending Analysis

Trending News