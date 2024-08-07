ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2024 10:48 PM ETESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.36K Followers

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kate Lowrey – Vice President-Investor Relations
Bryan Sayler – Chief Executive Officer and President
Chris Tucker – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tommy Moll – Stephens Inc.
Jon Tanwanteng – CJS Securities

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Third Quarter 2024 ESCO Technologies Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is recorded.

On the call today, we have Bryan Sayler, President and CEO; Chris Tucker, Senior Vice President and CFO. And now I'd like to hand the conference over to our first speaker today, Kate Lowrey, Vice President of Investor Relations. Kate, you now have the floor.

Kate Lowrey

Thank you. Statements made during this call, which are not strictly historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the company's operations and business environment, including, but not limited to, the risk factors referenced in the company's press release issued today, which will be included as an exhibit to the company's Form 8-K to be filed.

We undertake no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable laws and regulations. In addition, during this call, the company may discuss some non-GAAP financial measures in describing the company's operating results. A reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found in the press release issued today

Recommended For You

About ESE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ESE

Trending Analysis

Trending News