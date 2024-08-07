a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.36K Followers

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

K.C. White - Chief of Legal & Head of People
Ciaran Long - Interim Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Randy Konik - Jefferies
Eric Beder - SCC Research
Ashley Owens - KeyBanc

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, K.C. White. Thank you, you may begin.

K.C. White

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining a.k.a. Brands' second quarter fiscal 2024 conference call to discuss the results released this afternoon, which can be found on our website at ir.aka-brands.com.

With me on the call today is Ciaran Long, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind you of the company's Safe Harbor language. Management may make forward-looking statements, which refer to expectations, projections, and other characterizations of future events including guidance and underlying assumptions.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. For a further discussion of risks related to our business, please see our filings with the SEC. Please note, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

This call will contain non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in the release furnished to the SEC and available on our website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ciaran.

Ciaran Long

Thanks, K.C. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for

Recommended For You

About AKA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AKA

Trending Analysis

Trending News