Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.36K Followers

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call August 7, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Joe Elgindy - Director, Investor Relations
Fusen Chen - President and Chief Executive Officer
Lester Wong - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Craig Ellis - B. Riley Securities
Krish Sankar - TD Cowen
Tom Diffely - D.A. Davidson
Dave Duley - Steelhead Securities
Ross Cole - Needham & Company
Christian Schwab - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Kulicke & Soffa 2024 Third Quarter Results. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Joe Elgindy, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you, Joe. You may begin.

Joe Elgindy

Thank you. Welcome everyone to Kulicke & Soffa’s fiscal third quarter 2024 conference call. Fusen Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Lester Wong, Chief Financial Officer, are also joining on today’s call.

Non-GAAP financial measures referenced today should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from our GAAP financial information. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation tables are included within our latest earnings release and earnings presentation. Both are available at investor.kns.com, along with prepared remarks for today’s call.

In addition to historical statements, today’s remarks will contain statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from the statements made today. For a complete discussion of the risks associated with Kulicke & Soffa that could affect our future results and financial condition, please refer to our recent and upcoming SEC filings, specifically our latest Form 10-K as well as the 8-K filed today.

Recommended For You

About KLIC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KLIC

Trending Analysis

Trending News