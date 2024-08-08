dszc

OIS To Solidify

I discussed Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) in the past, and you can read the latest article here, published on April 6. Halfway through 2024, I see many offshore field developments in the US, Latin America, Asia, and Africa that should keep supply steady. This can lead to a higher backlog for OIS’s subsea production systems, particularly from large clients. Product introductions in Managed Pressure Drilling Technologies can spur the topline while exiting from underperforming locations, and using other cost control measures can stabilize profit margins.

However, the Well Site Services segment margin remains a concern. The book-to-bill ratio does not indicate robust revenue potential and cash flow deterioration has exacerbated the situation in 2024 despite a steady balance sheet. While the stock is undervalued compared to its peers, the lack of growth momentum leads me to downgrade my call to a “hold” in the short term, with an expectation of a higher return in the medium term.

Why Do I Change My Call?

In my previous iteration, published on April 6, I discussed how OIS was growing, given the commercialization of new technologies and the recovery of natural gas prices. Its cash flows had improved, while low leverage would boost investor confidence. On a relative basis, its valuation was reasonable. I rated it a “buy.” I wrote:

I anticipate OIS’s new product introductions, such as offshore managed pressure drilling systems and the ActiveHub digital platform for remote well site monitoring, to perform exceptionally well. The increased commercialization of these new technologies will significantly bolster revenues and cash flows in 2024. Furthermore, the company's strategic facility restructuring, including the consolidation of the Houston facility and the relocation of its Asian manufacturing and service operations, is a positive step towards cost reduction and efficiency.

Since my last publication, energy prices have held relatively firm, despite the global demand concerns. With expectations of steady onshore drilling and completion spending in the near term, OIS has introduced a few new products. It also manages its portfolio better now with the exit of a few underperforming US locations and gaining Permian market share. On the other hand, its book-to-bill ratio has not improved much, while the US economy looks to face demand hurdles. Cash flows have deteriorated. Given the relative undervaluation, I downgrade my rating to a “hold.”

Industry Outlook

The global crude oil price declined by 3% from Q1 to Q2, a reversal from the 18% hike in prices recorded in the previous quarter. The EIA expects Brent crude oil to increase to $89 per barrel in 2H 2024, up from $84 in Q2. Persistent withdrawals from global oil inventories following the OPEC+ production cuts can lead to a price hike. In the US, however, the onshore activity levels declined despite crude oil prices.

In comparison, the US witnessed lower demand for natural gas in Q2, while production and inventory levels remained high. The latest US job market data looks weaker than expected. The unemployment rate increased to 4.3% in July compared to 4.1% in the previous month. This spells a cast on the US recovery. I expect gas prices to stabilize while the long-term outlook for natural gas and LNG demand remains robust. In the near to medium term, many offshore field developments in the US, Latin America, Asia, and Africa should keep supply steady. This can lead to a higher backlog for subsea production systems, particularly from large clients.

Company Outlook

In this environment, I expect the US onshore drilling and completion spending to remain relatively unchanged in Q3. So, the company’s Well Site Services and Downhole Technologies segments should perform in line with market activity. Introducing perforating systems in the Downhole Technologies segment can help penetrate the market. It has recently introduced Managed Pressure Drilling Technologies. Also, operating margins in these segments should expand following the company’s exit from underperforming locations and cost control measures.

OIS is not just focusing on its traditional subsea, floating, and fixed production systems. It also sees opportunities in renewable and clean tech energy. The energy transition phase will diversify its revenue base over the longer term. So, it will continue to grow in deep sea minerals gathering, carbon capture and storage, fixed and floating offshore wind, and geothermal offerings.

Company And My Estimates

Based on the drivers above, OIS’s management provided an EBITDA guidance of $85 million to $90 million in FY2024, which is slightly lower than its previous guidance. It also expects to generate ~$40 million in free cash flow. However, this excludes the planned US facility sale in Q4. It will use capex cautiously in growth and organic research and development opportunities. With a higher FCF, it will seek to reduce debt and engage in share repurchases and targeted acquisitions.

OIS’s bookings increased by 53% in Q2 compared to Q1. This yielded a backlog of $300 million and a book-to-bill ratio of 1x as of June 30. Newer technology offerings in the managed pressure drilling systems resulted in order growth. Given the relatively low book-to-bill ratio, economic uncertainty, and the pressure on margin in the Well Site Services, I do not expect the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin to move sharply in the short-to-medium term. Since Q3 2021, its quarter-over-quarter EBITDA grew by 10%, on average. Given that, I expect its EBITDA to grow by 5%-8% in the next 12 months.

Analyzing Q2 Performance

As announced in the Q2 earnings released on July 29, OIS’s Offshore Manufactured Products segment revenues expanded by 17% quarter-over-quarter in Q2 2024. However, the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 190 basis points in Q2. On the other hand, the Well Site Services segment witnessed a 2% lower revenue in Q2, while its adjusted EBITDA margin dipped further into the negative territory during this period. The Downhole Technologies segment revenue increased (by 16%) in Q2, while its adjusted EBITDA margin stayed negative.

As I discussed in the article, the company benefited from strategic optimization, market share gains in the Permian Basin, and the exit of a few underperforming US locations. Also, the completion product sales and international purporting sales growth boosted its Downhole Technologies segment topline.

Risk Factors

OIS’s EBITDA margin in the Well Site segment continued to contract over the past two quarters. It will be critically dependent on the company’s cost control initiatives and the success of newer technology. The impact of low natural gas prices on the company’s operations is another factor to watch out for. The depression in natural gas prices can make returns from investment challenging. However, I think the gas price is stabilizing and can recover in the medium to long term.

Cash Flows And Debt

In 1H 2024, OIS's cash flow from operations turned negative compared to a positive cash flow a year ago due to an increase in inventories, the payment toward cash incentive accruals, and a decrease in accounts payable. As a result, its free cash flows (or FCF)also turned negative in 1H 2024. It also used cash to purchase debt and buy back shares. OIS's debt-to-equity ratio was 0.18x as of June 30, 2024, or slightly lower than FY2023. It had $149 million in liquidity as of that date.

Relative Valuation And Target Price

OIS's forward EV/EBITDA multiple contraction versus the current EV/EBITDA is steeper than its peers', implying higher EBITDA growth. This typically reflects in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple than its peers. Its EV/EBITDA multiple (6.4x) is lower than its peers' (OII, NR, and FTI) average. So, the stock is undervalued compared to its peers.

OIS's average EV/EBITDA multiple for the past five years was 11.1x. If the stock trades at the past average, its stock price can increase by 1.2x from the current level. The average EV/EBITDA multiple for OIS's peers (OII, NR, FTI) is 10.2x. If the stock trades at this average, the stock doubles from here. Since my last publication in April, where I suggested a "buy," the stock has decreased by approximately 21%. I think investors have unduly punished the stock during this period.

I expect OIS’s new product introductions, offshore managed pressure drilling systems sales, and offshore project restarts to start benefiting in the medium term. As I discussed earlier in the article, I expect 5%- 8% adjusted EBITDA growth in the next 12 months. Feeding these values in the EV calculation and assuming the current EV/EBITDA multiple holds, I think the stock should trade between $7.7 and $8.0, implying a ~56% upside.

Analyst Rating

Two sell-side analysts rated OIS a "Strong buy," while one recommended a "Buy." Two analysts rated it a “Hold.” None ranked it as a "sell." The consensus target price is $7.1, which yields 41% returns at the current price. Based on the value drivers and my estimates as discussed above, the Wall Street analysts have fairly reasonable expectations from the stock.

What’s The Take On OIS?

Given the resilience in energy prices, I expect a higher backlog for subsea production systems to keep OIS’s operations steady. I also expect that perforating systems in the Downhole Technologies segment can help penetrate the market, while offshore systems can benefit from increased subsea, floating, and fixed production system sales. Outside of traditional energy, the company focuses on deep sea minerals gathering, CCS, offshore wind, geothermal offerings.

However, OIS’s book-to-bill ratio has not changed much over the past few quarters. Also, it faces margin pressure in the Well Site Services. So, my expectations of its EBITDA margin growth have not changed since the previous iteration. So, the stock underperformed VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year. Its cash flows deteriorated in 1H 2024, which can dent its investment plans and shareholder returns. Nonetheless, the stock is relatively undervalued, which should allow investors to “hold” it with an expectation of higher returns in the medium term.