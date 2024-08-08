P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Q2 2024 Earnings Call August 7, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Halsted - Investor Relations
Aric Coffman - Chief Executive Officer
Atul Kavthekar - Chief Financial Officer
Amir Bacchus - Chief Medical Officer
Bill Bettermann - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brooks O’Neil - Lake Street Capital Markets
Josh Raskin - Nephron Research
Jenny Shen - BTIG
Ryan Langston - TD Cowen
Jack Senft - William Blair

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the P3 Health Partners Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Halsted Jr., Investor Relations, Gilmartin Group. Please go ahead.

Ryan Halsted

Thank you, operator, and thank you for joining us today. Before we proceed with the call, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this call are forward-looking statements under the U.S. federal securities laws including statements regarding our financial outlook and long-term target. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are based largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from statements made on this call is contained in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made during this call speak only as of the date hereof and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

We will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures on this call, including adjusted operating expense, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA per member per month, medical margin, medical

