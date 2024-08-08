Influx Productions

Summary

Following my coverage on Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX) in Apr'24, which I recommended a sell rating due to my expectation that the business would not be able to achieve its FY24 guidance, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. Since my last post, XRX's stock price has fallen much more than I had originally expected (previous PT was $11), but I am still sell-rated as I expect XRX to miss its FY24 guidance, which will lead to consensus revising their EPS estimates downwards.

Investment thesis

On 25-07-2024, XRX released its 2Q24 earnings, which, again, were weak. Total revenue fell by 10% in the quarter (following a 12.4% decline in 1Q24) to a total of ~$1.6 billion, indicating no major signs of improvement at all. Gross margin also did poorly, dropping by 100bps from 34% to 33%, which led adj. EBIT margins to fall by 70bps to 5.4%. This led to a poor EPS performance of $0.29 that missed consensus expectations of $0.43 by a wide margin.

This set of results basically reinforced my conviction in a sell rating for XRX as there were no signs of improvements at all, and true enough, management revised its FY24 guidance downwards (just as I expected that it was not possible to meet the prior targets), now expecting revenue y/y declines of 5 to 6% on a constant currency basis (down from the prior 3-5% guide). Despite this guide down, I still don't see a way for XRX to meet this guidance as it implies 2H24 will see a strong acceleration in revenue growth from down 11.2% in 1H24 to up ~3.3% (assuming midpoint of FY24 revenue guide). There are a few expectations embedded to achieve this: (1) Equipment revenue returns to positive y/y growth as XRX benefits from improving order trends; (2) easier growth comp base in 2H23; and (3) a refreshed A3 product lineup.

Own calculation

While it is true that XRX will benefit from easier comps in 2H23, the implied growth contribution expected from points (1) and (3) is huge. Assuming the same 2-year stack growth for 2H24 and no contribution from (1) and (3), XRX average 2H24 growth is down 200 bps. Which means, in order for XRX to achieve ~3% growth in 2H24, points (1) and (3) need to contribute 500 bps. I simply don't see any evidence to suggest that the demand environment for printing equipment will change for the better in the near term (or anytime in the future). On the contrary, I have become more convinced that there will be less need for print equipment. In particular, there are going to be more remote workers, which means less office occupancy, which translates to less demand for print equipment (workload and document shifts to digital). Since printer sales are the driver for all other services and suppliers that XRX provides, I have a negative view on all of XRX's revenue-generating segments.

I am also concerned about the quality of the guidance here. In the prior guide, despite knowing they were going to execute this "simplification" plan, management did not incorporate it into FY24 guidance. It doesn't make sense that management suddenly found more areas that could be simplified in 3 months, when they have been talking about simplifying the business since last year. My guess is that these products and geographical regions have done worse than expected in 2Q24, and the best course of action is to shut them down or make changes to them. My concern is, what if there are more "simplification" impacts in 2H24 if underlying demand continues to deteriorate (which is my base case assumption)? XRX may need to revise guidance downwards again.

Likewise, for margin guidance, management has revised it downward from at least 7.5% to at least 6.5%. Similarly, I still find it tough to believe that XRX can achieve this. The average 1H24 adj EBIT margin is 3.8%, which means XRX needs to achieve ~9% adj EBIT margin in 2H24. Let me remind readers that XRX has never achieved this level of adj. EBIT margin since COVID, where remote work started to heavily disrupt this industry, except in 4Q22, when XRX saw massive benefits from an elevated backlog. It is also hard to believe that XRX can grow margins while the topline remains pressured.

The potential area for surprise is the cost savings that XRX can drive in 2H24. Management noted they expect to realize close to $200 million in gross cost savings in 2024. There are three points to note on this aspect. One is that the "cost-saving" element was a key reason for their confidence in 1Q24 to achieve a 7.5% adj. EBIT margin for FY24; this did not work out well. Two is that this is gross cost savings, which means net cost savings are likely to be lower. Three is that execution has not been great so far, as revenue and margins continue to fall. As such, I have little confidence in management achieving this 2H24 implied target.

We expect to realize close to $200 million of gross cost savings in 2024 and already have line of sight to nearly $100 million of savings in 2025 from projects either currently implemented or those that will be implemented shortly. 2Q24 earnings results call Our pipeline of near-term operating efficiency initiative provide visibility to cost savings sufficient to achieve the full-year adjusted operating income target of at least 7.5%. 1Q24 earnings results call

Valuation

XRX valuation has taken a strong beating over the past 15 months or so, since I started writing about it in May. The stock is now trading near its all-time low of 5x forward PE, and I think this is going to be the valuation level where XRX will continue to trade for the foreseeable future until XRX shows solid proof that demand can grow and identified cost savings translate into margin improvements. So far, I am not seeing any signs of them yet. As such, I remain sell-rated on the stock as I expect XRX to miss this revised FY24 guidance, which will lead to consensus revising their EPS estimates downwards.

Risk

I may have underestimated management's ability to deliver the cost savings they have identified. That would enable the business to achieve its FY24 adj. EBIT targets. Consensus that has been conservative on their estimates may revise EPS estimates upwards to reflect the potential of more cost-saving initiatives. At the current valuation level, this positive development could cause multiples to see a strong mean reversion (especially when short interest is near an all-time high).

Bloomberg

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for XRX is a sell as the business continues to underperform. I still believe that the industry is in a secular decline mode, in that print volumes will continue to decline as remote work trends become more prominent. While management did identify a sizeable number of gross cost savings, I have little confidence in management's ability to achieve this. Until Xerox demonstrates tangible evidence of a turnaround, including meaningful revenue growth and margin expansion, I maintain my sell rating.