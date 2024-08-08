Евгений Харитонов/iStock via Getty Images

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) is set to publish their Q3 2024 earnings in just a few weeks, on August 22, after market close.

In this article, I considered including a review of their recent financial performance, covering some details about their recent headwinds, particularly in the advanced technology and agricultural sectors.

I will also discuss some of their strategic initiatives, including debt reduction and recent acquisition plans. Additionally, I will provide my view on the company's outlook and valuation.

Finally, I will conclude with the rationale behind my Hold rating.

As always, I will begin my analysis with a brief company overview for those new to Nordson.

Company Overview

Nordson is a designer and manufacturer of tools that dispense materials like adhesives, coatings, and sealants.

They sell their products to various industries including packaging, electronics, medical devices, and construction.

I considered including below a list of their segments, along with a breakdown of net sales and operating profit for each segment.

Industrial precision solutions: this segment focuses on dispensers of adhesives, coatings, paints, and sealants to industrial, agricultural, and consumer markets.

Medical and fluid solutions: this segment includes fluid management solutions for medical and high-tech industrial markets.

Advanced technology solutions: the products within this segment include surface treatment, controlled dispensing of materials, and testing & inspection.

Segment Net External Sales (2023) in millions Operating Profit (2023) in millions Industrial Precision Solutions $1,391 $460 Medical and Fluid Solutions $660 $189 Advanced Technology Solutions $577 $101 Total $2,628 $672 Click to enlarge

Author's compilation from latest 10-K

Given that they operate in more than 35 countries, I decided to include below a breakdown of their annual revenue per geographical region.

Geographic Region Revenue (2023) in millions Americas $1,149,760 Asia Pacific $796,196 Europe $682,676 Total $2,628,632 Click to enlarge

Author's compilation from latest 10-K

Recent Performance

I'll start with their recent challenges first.

Ongoing pressures in the electronics market during Q2 2024 led to a 22% decline in sales (YoY) in their advanced technology solutions segment.

I believe the decline in consumer electronics, which leads to delayed investments in semiconductor manufacturing, is not done yet. After seeing the latest US job report, with unemployment rising above expectations, I believe there are pressures now on the consumer's disposable income.

Additionally, EBITDA for the advanced technology segment was down by 25% YoY.

I have to admit that I am not sweating excessively about the EBITDA decrease, given that they managed to maintain their margin relatively flat in the past year. In Q2 2024, this was 21%, compared to 22% in the previous year.

One thing that does make me sweat, is the acquisition of ARAG, which increased their interest expenses in Q2 2024 by 94% YoY, and had a direct impact on their total net income, which decreased by $9.6 million compared to Q2 2023.

However, I view this acquisition as the right decision in the long term, given the 9% increase in sales in their industrial precision solutions segment.

Management did mention during the Q2 earnings conference a recent downturn in the agricultural market, leading to reduced demand and investment in agricultural equipment in North America, Europe, and South America.

However, I am concerned about how long this downturn will last, given the recent bad performance of agricultural commodities. I believe farmers are holding back investments in new machinery until they see a recovery in the agricultural commodities market.

I considered including below a screenshot from Seeking Alpha, showing the performance of several agricultural commodities.

Seeking Alpha

With a decline in the double digits over the past year, I have to admit that I am concerned (in the short term) about the future of agricultural commodities.

Strategic Initiatives

I will start with my favorite initiative from Q2 2024, related to debt reduction.

In the second quarter, they reported free cash flow of $108 million, which enabled a nearly $100 million debt reduction.

As a quick side note, my investment style favors companies that use most of their free cash flow to reinvest in their business, especially when they retire debt, rather than paying dividends to shareholders.

I am not saying that I don't like dividend stocks, but I favor a rational free cash flow allocation that is not limited by the mentality of increasing dividend payments just because shareholders like seeing dividends going up year after year.

Considering that Nordson also pays dividends, and these have been increasing consecutively year over year, I am doubly impressed.

Despite ARAG operating mainly in the agricultural sector, and considering the recent downturn mentioned in the previous section, I believe that once agricultural commodities start to recover, ARAG is well positioned to drive significant growth given its robust market presence in the European market.

Additionally, I feel positive about the recent announcement to acquire Atrion Corporation for $460 per share. I believe this acquisition is likely to go through before the end of the year, which will expand Nordson's medical portfolio given that Atrion generates around $169 million in annual revenue.

I will keep an eye on the status of this acquisition during the next earnings release.

Outlook

I have to admit that looking at their weekly chart, things look favorable.

Trading View

There is a clear upward trend, which in my view, is supported by strong financials, with net income and EBITDA increasing since 2017.

Trading View

Additionally, as a contrarian investor, I like the 15% selloff since the publication of their Q2 2024 results.

I believe shareholders overstated the impact of the recent headwinds, and are over pessimistic about the updated guidance provided by management, with a 0% - 2% range for revenue growth.

However, despite believing in Nordson's long-term growth due to the strategic initiatives mentioned before, I am not confident in today's share price... And, based on the lack of recent insider buying activity, and share buybacks, I believe management is not confident either.

Additionally, a quick look at their valuation ratios shows that most of their ratios are above the sector median. I considered including this comparison below, although I will mention that I mostly only look at price to sales, EV/EBITDA, and price to book value.

Trading View

Conclusion

In my view, Nordson is facing temporary headwinds, particularly in the advanced technology and agricultural segments, due to declining electronics sales, and a downturn in the agricultural market.

The acquisition of ARAG led to a significant increase in interest expenses, which I believe will negatively impact their net revenue for 2024, although I see the 9% increase in sales as a positive sign for long term growth in the industrial precision segment, once the agricultural commodities recover from their decline.

In terms of their strategic initiatives, I highly favor their debt reduction of $100 million, especially after the increase in debt due to the ARAG acquisition.

Additionally, I feel confident about their ability to generate free cash flows, and highly favor management's prudent allocation towards debt reduction, rather than solely focusing on dividends.

Nevertheless, I am not happy with the current share price, given the valuation ratios, and the lack of recent insider buying activity and share buybacks.

Therefore, I rate this stock as a Hold until I see more skin in the game by management, and we get more news on the acquisition of Atrion before the end of this year.