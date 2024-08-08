2024's ETF Relay: Yield, Protection, Crypto Share The Podium

Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
181 Followers

Summary

  • Through Q2, there has been a record number of new US ETFs on a rolling four-quarter basis.
  • Fund issuers have met investors’ demand for high-income equity ETFs, covered-call products, defined-outcome strategies, and single-stock funds.
  • 2024 has also been the year of crypto ETFs, and funds tracking spot Ether recently began trading.

ETF - Exchange Traded Funds

Torsten Asmus

It seems we can always count on Wall Street to come up with ways to scratch all sorts of investors’ itches. That’s seen perhaps most prominently in the ETF space. Among US ETF providers, the four-quarter rolling total of new-fund issuance

This article was written by

Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
181 Followers
Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data including earnings calendars, dividend dates, option expiration dates, splits, investor conferences and more. Covering 9,500 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIPS--
YieldMax Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF
ABNY--
YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF
TBCIX--
T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund I Class
TCHP--
T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF
SMTH--
ALPS Smith Core Plus Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News