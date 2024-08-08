hirun

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is one of the largest midstream companies in the world, with a market capitalization of more than $60 billion and a dividend yield of more than 7%. We recently discussed the company as a strong investment, and its earnings have only helped cement that as the company increased its dividend and highlighted its ability to pay both a strong dividend and invest in long-term growth.

Enterprise Products Partners Overview

The company has had an incredibly strong quarter, with hefty cash flow that continues to support a 7.5% dividend yield.

Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation

The company has continued to generate massive returns for shareholders, but remains an MLP, which investors might have concerns about as a K1. It increased distributions to a $2.1 annualized dividend, a more than 7.5% yield and a 5% YoY yield growth. The company's annual yield continues to come close to the S&P 500's annual returns.

EPD has continued to modestly buyback shares, repurchasing 1.4 million common units for $40 million. We'd like to see the company ramp up its share repurchases, given its lofty dividend yield. The company has an adjusted CFFO payout ratio of 55% for the TTM, an incredibly low yield which will enable higher future returns.

It has continued to invest heavily in its business, with self-funded growth capital. EPD retains one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, with a 3.0x TTM leverage ratio, something that it can comfortably afford and continue increasing. The company has $3.4 billion in liquidity and sustaining capital of $600 million remains modest.

The company plans to spend $3.6 billion in 2024 growth capital, with $3.5 billion in 2025, and $2.25 billion in 2026. That growth capital will enable growing EBITDA and shareholder returns.

Enterprise Products Partners Cash Usage

The company has continued to generate massive cash flow, which will help its overall shareholder returns.

Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation

The company earned a massive $8.4 billion in adjusted CFFO over the last 12 months, an almost 15% CFFO yield. The company invested $4.1 billion and distributed $4.4 billion to shareholders. $1.7 billion in borrowings left it with a small increase in cash, while the company's yield continues to sit around the 3.0x range it can comfortably afford.

The company has one of the strongest debt profiles in the industry. However, what's truly exciting to us is the company's ability to invest both billions in high margin growth and continue to pay a dividend that justifies investing all by itself. To us, that helps to highlight how Enterprise Products Partners is a valuable investment.

Enterprise Products Partners Growth Capital

Enterprise Products Partners has continued to invest heavily in its business, which will support future growth.

Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation

The company has a number of major midstream projects, especially in natural gas liquids, where its portfolio is the strongest. The company has $6.7 billion in major capital projects under construction, which it expects to fuel major growth. Most of these projects are expected to go into service in 2025, which will enable the company's EBITDA to grow next year.

The company's growth capital and continued investments will help dividends to continue growing along with the company's overall value.

Enterprise Products Partners Returns

We'd like to see the company ramp up share repurchases, getting back shares at today's price and saving a 7.5% dividend yield. Regardless of how the company invests its cash, though, it has a history of doing so in a way that can help the company generate substantial shareholder returns. It's investing more than 5% of its market cap in growth capital along with that dividend.

We expect the company to generate double-digit returns through this combined investment. It has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.0x, one of the strongest ratios in the industry, and something that it can continue to maintain for the long run. Depending on prevailing interest rates, this might bounce around, but we have no concerns here.

Overall, the company has double-digit returns, making it a valuable long-term investment.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is the long-term potential of the industry. Midstream companies remain strong and volumes are expected to increase through the end of the decade, but after that, it becomes more questionable. That could hurt the company's ability to generate incredibly strong long-term returns.

Conclusion

Enterprise Products Partners is one of the largest midstream companies for a great reason. The company is an MLP, which we're not a fan of, but it continues to generate a dividend yield of more than 7.5%. That by itself justifies investing in the company all by itself, and it's something that we're an enormous fan of.

At the same time, the company has more than $4 billion excess in cash after dividends. The company is investing massively in its business, its growth capital for 2024 is more than 5% of its market capitalization. That's fueled by double-digit FCF. We expect the company to continue its growth and long-term shareholder returns.