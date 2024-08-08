JacobH

Summary

I am positive about Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI). My summarized thesis is that PI has entered into a new growth cycle, and with a visible near- and long-term growth catalyst, I expect growth to be robust over the next few years, with potential gross margin expansion to further drive up adj. EBITDA margins.

Company overview

PI helps its clients identify, locate, and authenticate items using its RAIN (RAdio IdentificatioN) RFID to deliver timely data across various end-business and consumer applications. The value proposition is that it enables customers to improve asset management (and recovery) effectiveness and efficiencies, which results in significant cost savings. The business has operations globally, with APAC being the largest revenue contribution region (57% of revenue), followed by the Americas (32%), and EMEA (11%). Operationally, PI reports in two segments: endpoint IC [EIC] and systems. EIC is ~76% of the total, while Systems is 24%.

Earnings results update

In the latest quarter (2Q24), reported about two weeks ago, PI grew total revenue sequentially by 33% and 19% annually to $102.5 million, beating consensus estimates by 500bps. This strong growth was primarily driven by EIC revenue sequential growth of 45% to $89.3 million (including a $15 million license fee), offset by a drag in systems revenue of 14.4% sequential decline. Solid topline performance trickled down to the P&L, where the surge in revenue drove adj gross margin to 57.7%, a 680 bps sequential improvement and a 490 bps y/y improvement. Adj EBITDA margin also improved to 26.2% from 8.7% in 2Q24, whereas adj EPS grew to $0.37 from -$0.19 in 1Q24. Looking ahead, management is guiding for 3Q24 revenue of $92.5 million at the midpoint, which implies a 10% sequential decline on a reported basis but 6% on a like-for-like [LFL] basis when adjusted for the $15 million license fee in 2Q24. Adj. EBITDA was guided to $14.6 million at the midpoint.

Growth recovery confirmed

2Q24 performance officially marks PI entering a new growth cycle as EIC, excluding the 2Q24 license fee, exceeded the previous cycle’s peak. The acceleration in sequential revenue growth further cemented this fact. Importantly, driving the strong growth was a new quarterly record in unit volumes, with M800 shipments more than doubling in the quarter.

With this uncertainty of “when will growth inflect” past, I believe the market will shift its focus to the long-term growth opportunity (the TAM, shown below). As of LTM2Q24, PI EIC revenue is ~$240 million, which is just a fraction of the total market opportunity. I believe having the ability to better track items (or assets) is going to become increasingly important in terms of inventory management and asset recovery (when something goes wrong and needs to be collected). Importantly, the legacy solution—barcode tags—is an inferior product relative to RFID tags. Comparing the two, RFID can store much more data per tag, resulting in a lower cost per unit, and it enhances productivity because it is much faster to use since it does not require the product to be in line of sight. A strong indication that RFID tags are better than barcodes is that large customers have adopted this technology (as shown above), including prominent names like NASA, Walmart, Coca-Cola, Cisco, etc.

Currently, PI is mainly targeting the retail apparel, supply chain and logistics, and general merchandise end markets. I believe there is a big opportunity to expand outside of these few markets eventually, as the value proposition should work across multiple other industries (as listed above). The next two markets are likely to be food and the European Digital Product Passport [DPP], as management has cited their potential.

For food, I think this is definitely an industry that will favor the adoption of RFID positively, as it is an industry where the supply chain is complex, making traceability increasingly difficult (e.g., an egg has to be passed through multiple hands before reaching your table). There have been encouraging signs of potential adoption. For instance, management is seeing multiple in-store item-level pilots for food tagging. The way I see it, eventually there will be more demand in the food industry. According to management, they are actively collaborating with the RAIN Alliance and European Standardization Organizations to guarantee that RAIN RFID technology is recognized as an authorized data carrier for the DPP. In my opinion, suppliers will eventually have to pay more attention to the traceability of consumer goods, which means that mobile device penetration for PI could be a possibility in the long run.

In the near term, growth should also see support from two areas: (1) restocking actions by retailers as their inventory levels have come down; and (2) PI’s second-largest North American customer (so big that PI needs to utilize multiple inlay partners) increasing their label and reader consumption, as per management’s belief.

Gross margin expansion potential

We should see gross margin expanding nicely in the coming quarters as PI revenue continues to grow, especially with the growing mix of M800 products over the medium term (which has a higher margin than the M700 product, as indicated by the previous earnings call). Adjusting for the license revenue in 2Q24, adj gross margin saw 51% in 2Q24 (reported 57.7%), and this is below management’s long-term target of mid- 50% range. So far, M800 adoption has been tracking really well, with volumes more than double in 2Q24, and further ramp up is expected in 3Q24.

Mentioned in the 1Q24 earnings call: As you can see in our second quarter guidance, those actions drive substantial earnings per share accretion and they will also drive significant free cash flow. Furthermore, these margin improvements accrue before the M800 drives additional leverage. Mentioned in the 2Q24 earnings call: I would say currently our product gross margins are running below our targeted 53% to 54% range for a few reasons. First, we have stronger than typical mix of endpoint IC revenue, as our systems business recovery has lagged that of endpoint ICs. That leverage will again be on display in third quarter, as product revenue scales once again and with most of the M800 ramp yet to come, we expect additional leverage in the future.

Valuation

I believe PI is worth 19% more than the current share price. My target price is based on FY26 $527 million revenue and a forward revenue multiple of 9x.

Revenue bridge: Qualitatively, I believe PI will continue to see strong revenue growth because of the large TAM, strong value proposition, and near-term recovery from retailers restocking. To quantify these impacts, I assumed 3Q24 to grow as guided and 4Q24 to follow a similar revenue level, which translates to ~19% y/y growth for FY24. Going into FY25/26, all quarters should see positive growth (1Q24 saw negative y/y growth), so growth should be higher than 19%. I assumed a 100 bps acceleration, but note that this could be conservative depending on how fast PI can expand into the food and DPP verticals.

Valuation justification: I assumed PI to trade at 9x forward revenue, a premium to recent history (the post-COVID average was 8x), given that gross margin is going to trend up, resulting in a better adj EBITDA margin profile vs. history.

Investment Risk

Adoption for RFID tags may happen over a longer than expected period of time as current barcode technology still works, and some companies may be reluctant to change. The macro environment also impacts demand, as clients may reduce the need for RFID as they scale down their operations to tide through this tough macro backdrop.

Conclusion

My positive view on PI is because of the robust growth outlook, with 2Q24 cementing the fact that PI has entered a growth cycle. Near-term growth catalysts include retailers restocking and a ramp-up at PI’s second-largest logistic customer in North America. Long-term growth drivers include penetrating other verticals, with Food and DPP being the two most likely ones in the coming years.