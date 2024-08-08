SLV: This Pullback Will Be Short-Lived

Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SLV price pulled back to $24.5 after peaking around $30 recently.
  • I will explain why the pullback will be short-lived.
  • Several fundamental forces can drive a price rebound.
  • The top two are the persisting/widening silver supply-demand deficit and the overwhelming odds of sharp interest rate cuts by 2024.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Envision Early Retirement. Learn More »

phrase buy the dip handwritten on night wet window glass surface

z1b

SLV’s price pullback

My last article on the iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV) was titled "SLV: Silver Has Broken Out (Technical Analysis)" and was published by Seeking Alpha back in April 2024. As the title of the article suggests, the article is

Join Envision Early Retirement to navigate such a turbulent market.

  • Receive our best ideas, actionable and unambiguous, across multiple assets.
  • Access our real-money portfolios, trade alerts, and transparent performance reporting.
  • Use our proprietary allocation strategies to isolate and control risks.

We have helped our members beat S&P 500 with LOWER drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in both the equity AND bond market.

Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too. You do not need to pay for the costly lessons from the market itself.

This article was written by

Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
8.57K Followers

Sensor Unlimited is an economist by training with a PhD, with a focus on financial economics. She is a quantitative modeler and for the past decade she has been covering the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry. She writes about asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets.

Sensor Unlimited contributes to the investing group Envision Early Retirement which is led by Sensor Unlimited. They offer proven solutions to generate both high income and high growth with isolated risks through dynamic asset allocation. Features include: two model portfolios - one for short-term survival/withdrawal and one for aggressive long-term growth, direct access via chat to discuss ideas, monthly updates on all holdings, tax discussions, and ticker critiques by request. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SIVR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SLV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SLV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SLV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News