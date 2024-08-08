z1b

SLV’s price pullback

My last article on the iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV) was titled "SLV: Silver Has Broken Out (Technical Analysis)" and was published by Seeking Alpha back in April 2024. As the title of the article suggests, the article is more oriented towards a technical analysis. The article argued that:

Judging by the recent technical trading patterns, SLV has broken out of a multiple consolidation pattern, indicating potential for higher prices.

The trading pattern referred to is shown in the chart below. As seen, SLV prices have been confined to a narrowing wedge in the past few years and have shown signs of a breakout at my last writing.

Since then, SLV price has indeed advanced substantially to a peak of nearly $30, the highest level in at least 10 years. The price, however, then pulled back to the current level of $24.5 as of this writing amid the broader market turbulence in the past few days.

Against this backdrop, the thesis of this follow-up coverage is to reiterate my earlier BUY rating. In the remainder of this article, I will argue why the pullback will be short-lived. In contrast to the technical-oriented analysis presented in my previous article, this article will concentrate on two of the fundamental price drivers: the supply-demand deficit and also the impact of interest rate cuts.

SLV ETF: a quick introduction

Before diving in, some basic information about the SLV ETF itself in case there are readers unfamiliar with it yet. The SLV ETF uses physical silver to track the spot price of silver. More specifically, as described in its fund description, the SLV ETF,

…tracks the silver spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using silver bullion held in London. SLV gives investors direct exposure to silver by physically holding the metal in vaults in London. As such, investors get exposure to spot silver (determined by the London Silver Fix), less fund expenses.

To the best of my knowledge, SLV is the largest fund in this space and thus offers unmatched tradability and liquidity. As an example, the chart below compares the liquidity for SLV in comparison with key peers such as SIVR and PSLV. SLV boasts a significantly higher AUM of $12.52 billion compared to $1.25 billion for SIVR and $5.01 billion for PSLV. SLV also sees substantially higher trading volume, averaging 22M shares traded daily versus 1.1M for SIVR and 4.6M for PSLV. The superior tradability and liquidity are also reflected in its average daily dollar volume as seen. However, investors do need to be aware that SLV’s superior liquidity comes at a relatively higher expense ratio of 0.50% (vs. SIVR’s 0.30%). PSLV charges a slightly higher expense ratio of 0.60%, but it is a CEF (closed-end fund), and the comparison is more involved and better left for a separate discussion.

With this quick introduction, I will next get back to the discussion of the fundamental price drivers.

SLV ETF: production deficit expected to persist

The first fundamental price drive for SLV in my view is the persisting supply-demand deficit. According to data provided by the Silver Institute (see the next chart below), I further expect the deficit to widen in 2024 as supply struggles. More specifically,

The global silver deficit is anticipated to increase by 17%, reaching 215.3 million ounces in 2024. This rise is attributed to a 2% growth in demand primarily driven by robust industrial consumption, coupled with a 1% decline in total supply, as reported by the Silver Institute industry association. Silver, used in various industries including jewelry, electronics, electric vehicles, and solar panels, as well as for investment purposes, is facing its fourth consecutive year of a structural market deficit.

Looking further ahead, I see several secular forces to keep the demand high. The leading factor on my list is the expansion of renewable energy and electrical vehicles. Silver features unparalleled electrical conductivity (with the exception of a few other exotic materials, whose costs prohibit widespread application). As such, I see it as a cornerstone for our renewable energy devices (with photovoltaic cells as a notable example) and EV production.

SLV ETF: impacts from interest cuts

The second fundamental price driver for SLV price is the outlook for an interest cut (or cuts) in the near term. Since my last writing, the probability curve for interest rate cuts has shifted dramatically. As an example, the displays the odds for interest cuts by 2024 based on the CME Group FedWatch Tool. The tool monitors current contracts on federal funds' futures to infer these odds. A few key observations:

The current probability curve points to a 0% probability for the interest rates to remain unchanged (in the current range of 5.25 to 5.5%) or to be lowered by 25 basis points.

In contrast, even as recently as a month ago, the combined probability for these two scenarios stood at 23.6% as seen.

The current probability thus points to AT LEAST two interest rate cuts or more by the end of 2024. The most likely scenario the market sees is a total of 4 interest rate cuts, totaling 1%, by the end of 2024 as seen. The odds for this scenario are about 48.3%.

I expect lower interest rates to serve as a potential trigger for price surges in SLV for a couple of reasons. First, lower interest rates typically lead to a weaker US dollar. As the dollar weakens, precious metals like silver often become more attractive to investors seeking to hedge against inflation and currency devaluation. Additionally, lower interest rates also make bonds less attractive as their yield decreases. Thus, non-yielding assets like SLV would become relatively more attractive. Finally, interest cuts (especially in the case of 4 cuts in a short period, which can be interpreted as a hard landing) could be a leading signal for a recession and thus heighten SLV’s role as a safe-haven asset.

Other risks and final thoughts

In terms of downside risks, SLV faces largely the same set of risks common to other commodity ETFs. First, it is susceptible to price fluctuations in the underlying commodity. Silver price volatility is quite extreme and even larger than gold’s volatility. Despite the backing of its physical silver holding, SLV also faces the potential of the so-called counterfeit risk. Finally, also note that, due to the backing of physical silver bars, gains from the SLV fund are considered collectible for tax purposes and tax rates can be higher (say compared to capital gains from commons stocks or qualified dividends). A specific drawback to SLV is the higher expense ratio, as aforementioned. Investors should weigh their investment style and decide if the higher expense ratio can be justified. For example, I do not trade that often and the lower fee from SIVR can more than offset the trading friction.

All told, my thesis is that SLV offers a highly skewed return/risk profile under current conditions. Besides the bullish momentum (the focus of my last articles), I will see strong fundamental price drivers. The top two on my mind are the persisting (or even widening) supply-demand deficit and the overwhelming odds of large interest rate cuts in the near future.