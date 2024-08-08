Thomas Barwick

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) recently noted an increase in cost due to a greater mix of interactive and smart home solutions as well as cybersecurity upgrades, which could enhance future net sales growth. Besides, I think that the fast-growing do-it-yourself market could enhance future net sales growth in the coming years as it happened in the last quarter. Given previous positive free cash flow and business growth, ADT's discounted cash flow model implies a valuation that is higher than the current stock price. I think that the stock is undervalued.

Business Model

ADT provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to consumers and small business customers in the United States. In the last quarter, the company reported 6.4 million security monitoring service subscribers.

In the last quarter, Q2 non-GAAP EPS were close to $0.17, and quarterly revenue stood at $1.21 billion. Those figures were in line with the expectations of analysts. Besides, analysts expect EPS growth of close to 35% in 2024, 22% in 2026, and 21% in 2026.

With these numbers in mind, I think ADT could be trading at more than 10x TTM Non-GAAP earnings, and 5x forward EBITDA. Other competitors trade at more than 10x forward EBITDA, and 14x TTM Non-GAAP earnings.

Income Statement Review

Both the revenue and the EBITDA margin increased significantly in the last ten years. The company's total revenue increased from $466 million in 2014 to $5 billion in 2024. Besides, the EBITDA also increased from $132 million in 2014 to approximately $2.4 billion in 2024.

In my view, these figures clearly indicate expansion of the market, demand for the company's products, some learning curve, and economies of scale.

Besides, it is worth noting that since 2022 the net income also became positive and increased significantly to $674 million in 2024. I applied the business growth seen in the tables below to my discounted cash flow model.

Balance Sheet Growth

The balance sheet appears appealing because the total amount of assets and the total amount of equity increased significantly from 2015 to 2024. Total assets increased from about $2.3 billion in 2015 to about $15.9 billion in 2024. Besides, the total amount of equity also increased to about $3.8 billion in 2024 from $702 million in 2015.

I did not see a significant increase in the book value per share from 2016 to 2024. However, the current book value per share stands at close to $4.22, which is really not far from the current stock price. There is clear undervaluation right now. In the past, the shares were bought at $10, $11, and $12 per share.

FCF, And My DCF Model: $9.3

ADT reported positive free cash flow from 2016 to 2024. In 2016, FCF stood at close to $873 million, and in 2024, FCF stood at close to $940 million. The maximum free cash flow was close to $1.19 billion in 2020. However, in any case, I think that free cash flow remains relatively stable and growing. In my view, a discounted cash flow model would make sense.

Under my discounted cash flow model, I assumed that the company will most likely benefit from the fast-growing do-it-yourself market, which we saw in the last quarter. In addition, I think that further information about the ongoing partnership agreement with Google could bring demand for the stock. In this regard, investors may want to have a look at the following lines from the last quarterly report.

Beginning in the second quarter of 2024, a growing number of our direct channel new customer adds are outright sales. As we continue to build our partnership with Google, introduce new or enhance our current offerings, and refine our go-to-market approach, we expect to continue to see a shift toward an increasing proportion of outright sales transactions, which will impact results in future periods when those changes occur. We have experienced an increase in the number of ADT self set-up customers sold under an outright sales model, which typically have lower monthly recurring fees than our professional installations, but we believe these customers will allow us to grow our subscriber base through access to the fast-growing do-it-yourself market. Source: 10-Q

I would also expect net sales growth thanks to new products and services offered, a greater mix of interactive and smart home solutions, and cybersecurity upgrades. In the last quarterly report, the company discussed an increase in costs associated to these initiatives. In addition, it is worth noting that the company announced that it may reduce headcount or physical facilities footprint, which may have a beneficial effect on future free cash flow growth.

The company reports a significant amount of revenue coming from recurring services provided to its customers. Recurrent revenue is ideal for free cash flow forecasting because future net sales growth forecasting is easy. Under my discounted cash flow model, recurrent services will continue to contribute to solid net sales growth in the coming years. In this regard, the following lines are from the last quarter.

RMR is generated by contractual recurring fees for monitoring and other recurring services provided to our customers, including contracts monitored but not owned. We use RMR to evaluate our overall sales, installation, and retention performance. Additionally, we believe the presentation of RMR is useful to investors because it measures the volume of revenue under contract at a given point in time, which is useful for forecasting future revenue performance as the majority of our revenue comes from recurring sources. Source: 10-Q

My numbers included FCF between $744 million and $940 million from 2024 to 2030. In addition, I assumed a Gordon Growth model, with 2% long-term growth and cost of capital equal to 6.53%. I think that my WACC is in line with the cost of debt reported by the company in 2024. The company reported debt including interest rate of close to SOFR +2.50% to Term SOFR +2.25%.

In April 2024, we amended and restated the First Lien Credit Agreement, which reduced the interest rate on our First Lien Term Loan B due 2030 from Term SOFR +2.50% to Term SOFR +2.25%. Source: 10-Q

The implied valuation would be close to $16 billion, with net debt of $7.6 billion and a target price of about $9.33 per share.

NPV: $4,031.68 million

NPV of TV (2% Growth, and WACC of 6.53%): $12,139.52 million

Total Value: $16,171.20 million

Net Debt: $7,686.00 million

Equity: $8,485.20 million

Shares: 909.60 million

Target Price: $9.33

The valuation given by other analysts include an average price target of $9.2. In any case, most analysts believe that ADT appears quite undervalued. Out of six analysts, only one analyst reported a sell note.

Risks

The company decided to exit the ADT Solar business model in 2024. As a result, I think that certain investors may lower the expectations about future net sales growth in the coming years. If shareholders decide to sell shares of the company, I think that the stock price could decline.

In my view, given the total amount of debt, changes in interest rate may not have a beneficial impact on future net income growth. If the WACC increases, the implied valuation of the company's future free cash flow could lower. If a sufficient number of analysts covering the stock lower their price target for the company, we could see a decline in the stock price.

I would also expect a decline in business because of changes in the macroeconomic environment, changes in the housing market, inflation, or supply chain issues. In the worst-case scenario, the expectations about future free cash flow could lower. Key shareholders could sell their shares, which could lead to a decrease in the total market valuation.

I would also expect lower net income growth and FCF growth coming from changes in the labor markets. If employees demand higher salaries, or labor regulations change, I would be expecting a decline in profitability and a deterioration of future EPS expectations.

Goodwill impairments or impairment of other intangible assets may also be a problem. Note that the company reports a significant amount of goodwill. For instance, in the last report, the company noted a decrease in depreciation and intangible asset amortization coming from the acquisition of The ADT Security Corporation. Impairments could lower the book value per share or lower the earnings expectations. As a result, I think that the implied stock price could lower significantly.

During the six months ended June 30, 2024, the decrease in depreciation and intangible asset amortization, as compared to the prior period, was primarily driven by a decrease in the amortization of customer relationship intangible assets of $32 million, primarily related to certain assets acquired as part of the acquisition of The ADT Security Corporation in 2016, partially offset by an increase in the amortization of acquired customer contracts and subscriber system assets of $13 million and $5 million, respectively. Source: 10-Q

There is a large shareholder that owns a significant part of the voting power. The company is not a controlled entity because new shareholders bought shares in 2024. However, the company's largest shareholder may make decisions that may not be in the best interest of minority investors. Changes in control, takeovers, or business combinations may not be approved.

For example, the concentration of ownership held by funds affiliated with Apollo could (i) delay, defer, or prevent a change in control of our company, (ii) impede a merger, takeover, or other business combination which may otherwise be favorable for us or that another stockholder may otherwise view favorably or (iii) cause us to enter into transactions or agreements that are not in the best interests of all stockholders. Source: 10-Q

Conclusion

With new announcement of a greater mix of interactive and smart home solutions and cybersecurity upgrades, I would be expecting net sales increases in the coming years. In addition, I think that the company's recurring fees for monitoring and other recurring services will most likely offer free cash flow stability. Finally, the fast-growing do-it-yourself market could bring new customers, as we already saw in the last quarterly report. Considering previous positive free cash flow, business growth, and conservative assumptions, my discounted cash flow model implied a valuation of about $9.33 per share. In sum, I think that the company is undervalued at the current market price.