Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) stock has been in trouble since the beginning of 2021. After falling more than 75%, the company is finally producing real cash flows and finding operating leverage. This, combined with some slow growth, makes the stock a careful buy at the moment.

Data by YCharts

What has happened with CHWY?

Chewy is one of what I call a classic pandemic stock. These are, in my opinion, companies that acquired some important growth during the pandemic era because they solved any logistical problem. Their valuations and stock prices skyrocketed, only to fall mercilessly after the world's real economy started to recover, and that initial growth vanished.

Chewy solved an important problem: getting food for your pets without leaving home. Unfortunately for Chewy's shareholders, revenue growth collapsed after 2021 from 45% to the current 3%.

Data by YCharts

This fall in revenue growth, in my opinion, destroyed the stock price but eventually made Chewy's management look for profitability. Now, the company counts with real earnings, although adjusted earnings that exclude share-based compensation have been positive since Q1 2022.

Data by YCharts

Chewy's business model

Let's take a look at the 2023 10K filing. Chewy is a pet industry retailer company known primarily for its digital presence around the US. The company's business growth is supposed to be supported by long-term trends like pet humanization that increase the amount spent by clients for their pets. According to the document, Packaged Facts projects this pet market to grow by 7% CAGR until 2027, which might be an interesting tailwind.

Another important business characteristic of Chewy's business model is that the pet industry is actually quite resilient in macroeconomic downturns, as mentioned in the document. The company doesn't experiment seasonality either. Additionally, CHWY is operationally proficient and competitive, being able to serve up to 80% of America's population overnight and close to 100% in just two days.

Chewy also has an important loyalty program: Autoship, which consists of providing customers with periodic pet food and medicine shipments while also providing some discounts. This is a very hard barrier to break for competitors, in my view.

Finally Operating Leverage

Although operating leverage might seem like a fancy expression, in short, it refers to the situation when a company can generate more revenues without increasing its operating expenses too much. This is what Chewy is showing in its latest Q1 2024 earnings results. Here, Chewy increased sales by a shy 3% YoY, or $87 million, but adjusted earnings increased by a strong 56%, or $49 million. This happened because the company increased operating expenses by just $21 million, leaving lots of space for the bottom line to grow.

As mentioned before, the company has some tailwinds that could continue driving revenues higher, at least in a modest way. If the company manages to avoid losing customers, I think this can provide a serious opportunity for operating leverage to expand net income margins significantly.

For instance, in the last presentation, Chewy reported that net sales per customer grew by 9.5%, but the number of users fell from 20.4 million to 20 million. This is a bittersweet result because, on the one hand, the company could acquire revenue and operating leverage, but with few customers, it is indeed more difficult to forecast healthy financial growth in the long term. In any case, in the most recent earnings call, the management expressed that it expects the company to grow by around 4-6% by 2024 year's end.

From a balance sheet perspective, the company is not in financial distress, having a healthy relationship between current assets of $2.12 billion and $2 billion in current liabilities. The company does not have long-term debt, but some leases that are well covered by long-term assets.

Unfortunately, the company has done, and continues to do so, some share dilution. Currently, the dilution pace is at around 1.5% a year, which, although annoying, has been able to keep the balance sheet healthy and help the company's cash position to be somewhat correctly invested. Recently, the company announced that it is buying back $500 million in shares from BC Partners.

Data by YCharts

What should happen with the stock?

The management has also informed the public about some different additional projects for getting new revenues. For example, Chewy Plus is a subscription model that provides free shipping, amongst other benefits. Currently, this functionality is in beta mode. Another interesting initiative is the Chewy Vet Care Clinics, of which the company opened four the last quarter. I think that Chewy Vet can increase revenues eventually, not only from services, which are a higher margin business usually than retailing, but from more sales in the usual retailer business.

Considering all these factors, the stock has some good perspectives, but it is still quite speculative, in my opinion. Investing in Chewy could provide good results if the company continues to increase revenues with operating leverage. For this specifically, revenues per customer need to go higher if the total number of customers doesn't grow. Of course, the optimal case scenario is growing the customer base while growing revenue per customer, but the industry seems to have stabilized market shares, in my opinion.

Now, if revenue growth is not achieved, either by getting new customers or more revenue per customer, the stock might stagnate or slowly go down.

Valuation

As I mentioned before, I think there is a serious, consistent path to an investment in CHWY. It is important to remember that this is a quite speculative stock with speculative assumptions, that I consider might realize. If, for some reason, the revenues stagnate or begin to go negative, it is going to be a hard time for Chewy investors.

Now, I provide a valuation framework with a $50 million increase in nominal earnings from 2024 to 2029. I do this because I want to provide a more conservative perspective on these already speculative assumptions. In any case, if the company manages to increase revenues by more than 5%, I would expect adjusted net income increases of more than $150 million year-over-year, which could cause a significant increase in the share price rather quickly.

Other assumptions I made are a continued 6 million share dilution and a 21 expected PE ratio, which might be reasonable for a low-growth company, in my view.

This model throws a close to 11% CAGR with those conservative projections on those speculative assumptions. I think the stock is a buy, but investors need to be quite careful since the stock might show some important volatility if revenues stagnate or the number of customers goes down. It is important to remember I am not considering buybacks in this framework model.

Risks

The main risk to this investment thesis is that the company cannot increase revenue per user. This should destroy earnings growth and, consequently, contract valuation multiples.

Other important risks are changes in general trends that could impact the customer base directly, like less pet humanization or increased competition by other websites like Amazon or Petco or even brick-and-mortar retailers.

Another unusual risk is that CHWY has been the epicenter of some meme-stock activity, which might generate some rapid changes in volumes and volatility rather suddenly. Investors need to be aware of this investment and not only let it be unseen for months.

Conclusion

Chewy is a relatively solid company with some important operating leverage opportunities. The company has some good tailwinds and is located in a good position to capitalize on earnings growth opportunities.

I consider the stock a speculative buy, although a small position might be appropriate in a well-diversified portfolio.