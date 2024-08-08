J2R/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the 1980s, shopping malls were everywhere. It was definitely the place to be, and the place where people of all ages came to spend their money. Things have changed quite a bit and now shopping has moved to big box retailers and online merchants.

Today, we’ll be looking at one of the companies that was a big part of the shopping mall craze in the United States, Guess Inc. (NYSE:GES). The company has changed a lot since its founding in 1981, and has a lot of international exposure now.

We’ll be analyzing Guess as a potential value play with a reasonable dividend yield and the prospect of returning more value to investors going forward.

Understanding Guess

Guess is a manufacturer of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The company also grants license to design, manufacture and distribute products under the Guess brand name.

Guess is a significant brand name, and it has a value both domestically and internationally. The company reported revenue from non-US business in 2023 is approximately 77%.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Cash and Equivalents $242 million Total Current Assets $1.2 billion Total Assets $2.7 billion Total Current Liabilities $768 million Long-Term Debt $197 million Total Liabilities $2.1 billion Total Shareholder Equity $607 million Click to enlarge

Guess’ balance sheet is relatively modest, with a fair amount of cash on hand and a very manageable amount of long-term debt. The company is trading at a price/book value of 1.94, which is a bit of a premium, but in my opinion not an unreasonable premium given the value of the company’s brand name.

It’s also a reasonable premium compared to others in the apparel business. There is no perfect apples to apples comparison to Guess out there, but I feel Ralph Lauren (RL) would be a fair comparison, as it is what Guess could be some day. Ralph Lauren trades at over 4 times book, so a sub-2 price/book value is quite reasonable in comparison.

The Risks

Guess is a global business, which means it has exposure to a lot of uncertainties in the international market. In particular, the company does a lot of business in currencies other than US dollars, which exposes them to variations in currency values around the world.

The apparel industry is highly competitive, and Guess has a lot of competition vying for consumer dollars all over the world. Guess’ reputation as an American fashion outlet with a lot of European market share in recent years helps, but they will always have to fight to keep what they have and will risk of losing market share or facing weakening margins to cheaper local competition.

Keeping market share means delivering consumers what they want, and that means Guess has to keep guessing what future consumers’ fashion taste will be, and try to keep up with fashion trends going forward.

Operating in Russia is also a challenge, as subsidiary Guess CIS has operations in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. Guess CIS only does about 4% of overall revenue for the company, but doing business there at all is geopolitically risky.

Finally, the risk is something I mentioned before, that the company’s business fortunes have historically been tied to shopping malls, and consumer traffic in malls has been trending downward for a while. That’s not necessarily fatal, but it does mean the company has to transition to other retail outlets for their products.

Statement of Operations

2023 2024 2025 (Q1) Net Revenue $2.69 billion $2.77 billion $592 million Gross Profit $1.15 billion $1.22 billion $248 million Operating Earnings $248 million $263 million ($20 million) Net Earnings $150 million $198 million $13 million Diluted EPS $2.18 $3.09 23¢ Click to enlarge

Guess has been doing a solid amount of business in recent years, and its diluted EPS gives us a very reasonable P/E ratio of 7.22. That’s tough to find in the present market.

Estimates going forward show small growth but consistent earnings, with fiscal year 2025 revenue of $3.10 billion and earnings of $2.82, and fiscal year 2026 with a revenue of $3.15 billion and earnings of $3.09.

Later this month, Guess will be releasing its second quarter earnings. The estimates are that they will report around $731 million in revenue and a 44¢ earnings. There have been a fair number of positive surprises in recent quarters, as they did last quarter, but even coming in in-line with estimates would be a fine performance.

Going forward, I believe Guess is well-positioned to continue to compete, especially in Europe. Last month, they expanded their existing European credit facility, signaling a confidence that they will have a need for the capacity to grow in the area. This could be a driving force in the future of the company.

Returning Value to Shareholders

Guess has a fair bit of cash on hand, and they are going to use it to return value to shareholders. They currently pay a dividend of 30¢ per quarter, which gives us a current yield of 5.4%. That’s a nice return, and with earnings like they have, shows plenty of room for growth. The current payout ratio is hovering around 33%, so the payout is not a huge burden for the company to sustain. Already the quarterly dividend has been increased from 22.5¢ per quarter to 30¢ in the past year, and there is every reason to believe this already solid yield may be grown in future years. Earnings estimates show the dividend is secure and has a capacity for growth in coming years.

The company has also been engaged in a stock buyback program. Guess bought back 915,467 shares in Q4 at a price of $23.05 per share. Another 300,000 shares were bought back in Q1, at a cost of around $10 million. Another $189.7 million in repurchases of common stock have already been approved.

Conclusion

Guess is trading at a fairly low multiple to earnings and pays a nice dividend yield, which has plenty of room to grow going forward. I feel the company is trading at a reasonable price right now, and is worth looking at as a buy at current levels.

I believe the company will continue to execute its growth targets and will reach its earnings estimates without too much difficulty. Guess was a mall company in the 1980s, but it has shown it is more than capable of moving beyond that.

I would be interested in the company at current levels, but very interested if it dips closer to the $20 per share mark, which, I feel, is a real sweet spot for investors looking for buy and hold value.