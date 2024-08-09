5 Dividend Blue-Chip Bargain Buys For This Market Downturn

andresr

Today, I want to highlight five kinds of blue-chip investing ideas for this market downturn.

High-yield

Deep value

High growth

Ultra SWAN quality

Lowest PEG ratio

Charlie Bilello

The market might not have fallen into a correction, but that doesn't mean there aren't incredible blue-chip bargains available.

Charlie Bilello

But when the VIX hits the 3rd highest level ever recorded, you likely will regret not buying now.

Charlie Bilello

VIX of 65 is consistent with 100% or more returns within five years, meaning over 15% annualized returns. That's compared to 10% historical returns for US stocks.

But with individual blue chips, you can get even better returns with higher income.

Let me show you the core screen I used to find these companies.

Finding The Best Blue-Chip Bargains In This Downturn

How you set up your core screen is the key to building any model portfolio or finding any stock bucket.

In other words, you need to have the right watch list before you start looking for high-yield, deep value, high growth, PEG, or Ultra SWAN quality.

First, you want to make sure you're weeding out overvalued companies. On Monday, 26 S&P companies were at 52-week highs. Yes, even in a near correction, some stocks are overvalued.

Next, we want to ensure we're looking at blue-chip quality companies based on a comprehensive safety and quality scoring system.

-

But safety and quality only give you protection from catastrophic collapses like these.

Wide Moat Research

Avoiding 70+% permanent catastrophic declines is essential to success, and that's why safety and quality matter.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

However, yield + growth ultimately drives total returns and income growth, with valuations canceling out over the long term.

A 1% yielding utility with 1% growth will deliver 2% long-term income growth and total returns, and underperform cash. It doesn't matter how safe or high quality that company might be; it still has single company risk, and you need to be compensated appropriately for that risk.

Next, speculative companies. That usually means junk bond-rated companies, those with credit ratings below BBB- investment grade.

S&P

However, speculative companies are also those going through complex turnarounds, such as:

Walgreens (WBA)

Intel (INTC)

3M (MMM)

V.F. Corp. (VFC)

Leggett & Platt (LEG)

These companies might or have already cut their dividends, and there is a lot of growth uncertainty, which makes valuations less certain.

There is no reason to take on extra risk when there are so many wonderful blue-chip bargains at all times.

So that gives us 134 possible companies to choose from, and then we screen for whatever portfolio goal we have.

Highest yield

Deepest value

Fastest growth

Ultra SWAN (wide moat aristocrat level quality)

PEG (price/earnings/growth)

A quick word on the PEG ratio.

A Better Way To Do PEG

It's a wonderful investing metric popularized by Peter Lynch, the legendary fund manager who delivered 29% annual returns for 13 years at Fidelity's Magellan fund.

PEG divides valuation by growth and seeks growth at a reasonable price, or GARP.

Traditionally, PEG ratios take the PE ratio and are divided by the growth rate.

We use the Enterprise Value divided by the free cash flow ratio (FCF yield multiple) instead of PE.

Pacer Funds

This is the most successful valuation metric of the last 34 years, delivering the best average annual return and the lowest volatility.

And when we check to see how robust that valuation metric is, it turns out to be very robust.

Pacer Funds

Break out annual returns for the last third of a century, which is a period that's 97% statistically significant, and you can see that value never stopped working; investors have just been measuring it incorrectly.

Pacer Funds

5 Incredible Blue-Chip Bargain Buys For This Market Downturn

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

British American (BTI) represents the highest-yielding blue-chip opportunity at 8.2%.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is currently the lowest PEG blue-chip opportunity (0.32).

Amazon (AMZN) is the best deep-value opportunity, with a long-term consensus return potential of 30.5% and a 5-year consensus return potential of 31.5%. That's because it is almost 50% undervalued.

Nvidia (NVDA) is the best hyper-growth blue chip, with a median growth consensus of more than 40%.

Adobe (ADBE) is the top Ultra SWAN quality choice, a 100% quality company with the best 5-year return consensus potential of almost 21%.

Fundamental Summary

2.4% yield (same as dividend aristocrats and almost 2X the S&P).

25% discount to fair value vs S&P 2% premium.

93% quality, Ultra SWAN quality, wide moat aristocrat level quality.

22% long-term median growth consensus from all analysts who cover them.

42% fundamentally justified return potential in the next 12 months. That's not a forecast; it's what would be justified by current fundamentals.

In other words, if these five blue chips are up 42% in a year, that's not a bubble; it is gains sanctified by the righteousness of fundamentals.

The 5-year consensus total return potential, if all companies grow as expected and return to historical market-determined fair value, is 22.6%, or 178%.

That's compared to the S&P's 13.2% annual consensus, or 86%.

A 24% total return consensus means 24% income growth potential with a 22% dividend growth consensus.

That's a doubling of dividends every 3.37 years, or 7.1X dividend growth over a decade.

And according to S&P, their average 30-year bankruptcy risk is 1.19%, meaning an A- credit rating.

S&P

S&P estimates that these companies are in the top 72% of all global companies managing their complete risk profiles.

That's the top 28% in managing things like regulatory, interest rate, and cybersecurity risk.

There is so much incredible quality and dividend safety, amazing value, solid income, and incredible PEG ratios, which are 3X lower than the GARP rule of thumb.

Historical Returns Since 1999

Portfolio Visualizer

For 25 years, these five companies delivered 29% annual returns, a 637X return.

Portfolio Visualizer

Their average rolling ten- and 15-year returns are 24% to 25%, which is what analysts expect in the future.

Their consistency of returns has been incredible, with no rolling five-year period of negative returns, while the S&P and Nasdaq have faced lost decades and even lost 15-year periods.

Adjusted for inflation, the Nasdaq, after the tech bubble, took 17 years to break even.

Portfolio Visualizer Portfolio Visualizer Portfolio Visualizer Portfolio Visualizer

Look at the power of high-yield investing combined with hyper-growth blue chips.

Metric 5 Blue-Chip Bargains For This Downturn Nasdaq S&P Annual Income Growth 23.6% 20.7% 6.3% Cumulative Income $32,980.42 $447.31 $925.85 Initial Investment Payback 32.98 0.45 0.93 Yield On Cost 978.52% 5.96% 8.18% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This year, these five companies are on track to deliver almost $10,000 in income from a $1,000 initial investment back in 1999.

That's a 1,000% yield on cost.

Investors have seen 33X their initial investment repaid in dividends.

Of course, this is an example of how some of the best growth stocks in history generate life-changing income, but it's powerful evidence that triple compounding is the best way to maximize long-term income.

Dividends grow exponentially with earnings growth. Reinvesting dividends into exponentially more shares. Rebalancing hyper-growth stock gains into high-yield shares each year.

And guess what? You don't have to wait decades to earn solid returns or income from these companies.

Portfolio Visualizer

This is a high-volatility group of stocks, similar to the Nasdaq, though it delivered 17% annualized alpha. When adjusted for volatility, the Nasdaq hasn't delivered any superior returns to the S&P over the last 25 years.

Their volatility-adjusted returns were much better and 3X better return above the risk-free rate per unit of volatility as the Nasdaq and S&P.

Portfolio Visualizer

A bad month for these stocks is a 15% decline, similar to the Nasdaq, whose bad months are 50% worse than the S&P.

Portfolio Visualizer

The Nasdaq captures 130% of the S&P's downside in a falling market in exchange for 136% of the upside in rising markets.

These blue chips captured 96% of the market's downside in exchange for 184% of the upside in a rising market.

Thanks to their combination of value growth and yield, their consistency of returns is better, with 68% of months in the last 25 years being position compared to 64% for the S&P.

Their safe withdrawal rate was 20% per year, 4X more than the S&P and nearly 6X more than 60-40 (4%).

Consensus 2026 Total Return Potential

Not a forecast.

Consensus return potential.

These are the expected returns if and only if these companies grow as expected and return to historical fair value by the end of 2026.

Fundamentals would justify that.

Average: 151% = 36% annually vs 40% or 13% annually S&P.

1-Year Fundamentally Justified Upside Potential: 42% vs 14% S&P.

British American 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Brookfield Asset Management 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Amazon 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Nvidia 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Adobe 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Risks To Consider

Never forget the Howard Marks/John Templeton certainty limit of 80%. No matter how good a company's data might look at this exact moment, there is a 20% chance that it will fall apart as fundamentals change.

GE is a perfect example of a "can't miss" investment in 2000.

AAA rated

Dividend Aristocrat.

Hadn't missed earnings in 10 years.

The most valuable company on earth.

Run by Forbes's "CEO of the century".

This is why DK recommends a max risk cap of 20% or less, even for the highest-quality Ultra Sleep Well At Night companies like these.

And that brings us to another thing to remember: Ultra SWAN quality companies can be volatile.

Sleeping well at night has nothing to do with the volatility of individual companies you own.

Average Bear Market Since 1985 By Asset Allocation

Stock Allocation Hedging Allocation (Managed Futures) Average Bear Market Decline 0% 100% 32% 5% 95% 29% 10% 90% 25% 15% 85% 22% 20% 80% 19% 25% 75% 16% 30% 70% 13% 35% 65% 9% 40% 60% 6% 45% 55% 3% 50% 50% 0% 55% 45% -4% 60% 40% -7% 65% 35% -10% 70% 30% -13% 75% 25% -16% 80% 20% -20% 85% 15% -23% 90% 10% -26% 95% 5% -29% 100% 0% -32% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer, KraneShares, YCharts)

It would be best to focus on asset allocation, not market timing, to avoid volatility.

You can use historical bear market data and tables like this to determine the optimal mix of stocks and hedges to help you sleep well at night and manage your emotions and risk.

10% Worst Monthly Returns For S&P Since 1999

5 Blue-Chip Bargains For This Downturn Nasdaq S&P Year Month Return Return Return 2008 10 -24.57% -15.47% -16.52% 2020 3 -8.90% -7.29% -12.46% 2009 2 -3.90% -5.26% -10.74% 2002 9 -3.88% -11.79% -10.49% 2001 2 -12.56% -26.21% -9.54% 2008 9 -9.97% -15.58% -9.44% 2022 9 -15.15% -10.54% -9.24% 2018 12 -11.75% -8.65% -8.79% 2022 4 -15.78% -13.60% -8.78% 2008 6 -12.33% -9.61% -8.35% 2022 6 -10.41% -8.91% -8.25% 2009 1 2.38% -2.29% -8.21% 2001 9 -22.11% -20.88% -8.16% 2010 5 -8.36% -7.39% -7.95% 2020 2 -1.16% -6.06% -7.92% 2002 7 -8.71% -8.62% -7.88% 2000 11 -17.27% -22.91% -7.47% 2002 6 -13.70% -13.12% -7.38% 2008 11 -14.76% -11.46% -6.96% 2011 9 -4.21% -4.49% -6.94% 2018 10 -15.10% -8.60% -6.91% 2019 5 -11.26% -8.23% -6.38% 2015 8 -3.29% -6.82% -6.10% 2008 1 -16.32% -11.89% -6.05% 2012 5 -3.95% -7.04% -6.01% 2001 8 -1.26% -12.28% -5.93% 2002 4 3.07% -12.01% -5.82% 2022 12 -8.67% -9.01% -5.76% 2002 12 -9.14% -12.09% -5.66% 2001 3 14.11% -17.49% -5.60% 2011 8 -4.24% -5.07% -5.50% Average -8.81% -10.99% -7.97% Median -9.14% -9.61% -7.88% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

The market's worst months average an 8% decline, and these blue chips are slightly more volatile almost Nasdaq-level volatility.

The Upside Of Volatility

10% Best Monthly Returns For S&P Since 1999

5 Blue-Chip Bargains For This Downturn Nasdaq S&P Year Month Return Return Return 2020 4 15.23% 14.97% 12.70% 2011 10 9.49% 10.40% 10.91% 2020 11 10.19% 11.23% 10.88% 2009 4 14.55% 13.06% 9.93% 2000 3 16.38% 2.58% 9.69% 2022 7 9.62% 12.55% 9.21% 2023 11 13.68% 10.82% 9.13% 2010 9 12.52% 13.17% 8.96% 2015 10 13.71% 11.37% 8.51% 2003 4 10.26% 8.71% 8.46% 2009 3 11.18% 10.32% 8.35% 2002 10 10.36% 18.48% 8.23% 2022 10 4.72% 4.00% 8.13% 2019 1 10.93% 9.01% 8.01% 2001 11 20.13% 16.96% 7.80% 2009 7 12.72% 8.44% 7.46% 2001 4 21.34% 17.88% 7.04% 2021 10 11.66% 7.86% 7.02% 2020 8 13.46% 10.94% 6.98% 2019 6 8.38% 7.59% 6.96% 2010 7 6.83% 7.26% 6.83% 2016 3 11.13% 6.85% 6.72% 2010 12 8.95% 4.76% 6.68% 2000 8 20.52% 13.63% 6.60% 2023 6 11.19% 6.30% 6.48% 1999 10 3.67% 9.24% 6.41% 2023 1 16.21% 10.64% 6.29% 2002 11 10.25% 12.91% 6.17% 2009 11 6.63% 6.35% 6.16% 2010 3 7.11% 7.71% 6.09% 2020 7 4.99% 7.35% 5.89% Average 11.55% 10.11% 7.89% Median 11.13% 10.32% 7.46% Click to enlarge

Portfolio Visualizer

Bottom Line: 5 Incredible Blue-Chip Bargain Buys For This Market Downturn

I can't tell you whether the market has bottomed in this downturn.

A VIX of 65 indicates it might have, but a growth scare doesn't end overnight.

But whether stocks are up or down in the next week, month, or even year doesn't matter to your financial well-being or ability to achieve your goals and dreams over decades.

What matters is a focus on safety and quality first, as well as prudent valuation and sound risk management.

When you harness market downturns like this one to be "greedy when others are fearful" and buy blue-chip bargains when others don't, you make your own luck on Wall Street.