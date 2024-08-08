SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.37K Followers

Call Start: 16:30 January 1, 0000 5:58 PM ET

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)
Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call
August 7, 2024 16:30 ET

Company Participants

J.B. Lowe - Head of Investor Relations
Zvi Lando - Chief Executive Officer
Ronen Faier - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Philip Shen - ROTH Capital Partners
Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs
Mark Strouse - JPMorgan
Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer
Andrew Percoco - Morgan Stanley
Dimple Gosai - Bank of America
Jordan Levy - Truist Securities
Corinne Blanchard - Deutsche Bank
Dylan Nassano - Wolfe Research
Chris Dendrinos - RBC Capital Markets
Christine Cho - Barclays
Kashy Harrison - Piper Sandler
Jon Windham - UBS
Joseph Osha - Guggenheim Partners
Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Jefferies
Andrew Steinhardt - Canaccord
Austin Moeller - Canaccord

Operator

Hello and welcome to the SolarEdge Conference Call for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2024. This call is being webcast live on the company's website at www.solaredge in the Investors Section on the Event Calendar Page. This call is the sole property and copyright of SolarEdge, with all rights reserved and any recording, reproduction or transmission of this call without the expressed written consent of SolarEdge is prohibited. You may listen to a webcast replay of this call by visiting the event calendar page of the SolarEdge Investor website.

I would now like to turn the call over to J.B. Lowe, Head of Investor Relations for SolarEdge. Please begin.

J.B. Lowe

Thank you, Jess. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss SolarEdge's operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, as well as the company's outlook for the third quarter of 2024. With me today are Zvi Lando, Chief Executive Officer; and Ronen Faier, Chief Financial Officer. Zvi will begin with a brief review of the results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Ronen will then

Recommended For You

About SEDG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SEDG

Trending Analysis

Trending News