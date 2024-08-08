Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Anna Castro - Investor Relations Manager
Alessandro Horta - CEO, Director
Bruno Zaremba - Chairman, Private Equity, Investor Relations
Sergio Passos - COO & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ricardo Buchpiguel - BTG
Beatriz Abreu - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Vinci Partners Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. Later we will conduct a question and answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder this call will be recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Anna Castro, Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead Anna.

Anna Castro

Thank you and good afternoon everyone. Joining today are Alessandro Horta, Chief Executive Officer, Bruno Zaremba, Private Equity Chairman and Head of Investor Relations and Sergio Passos, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today we issued a press release slide presentation in our financial statements for the quarter, which are available on our website at ir.vincipartners.com.

I'd like to remind you that today's call may include forward-looking statements, which are uncertain outside of the firm's control and may differ from actual results materially. We do not undertake any duty to update these statements. For discussion on some of the risks that could affect results, please see the risk factors section of our 20-F. We will also refer to certain non-GAAP measures and refine reconciliations in the release.

Also note that nothing on this call constitutes an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase an interest in any Vinci Partners fund. On results, Vinci generated fee-related earnings of R$61.9 million or R$1.16 per share and adjusted distributable earnings of R$58.4 million or R$1.10 per share for

