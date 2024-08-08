Paul Souders/DigitalVision via Getty Images

DevOps cloud software company, JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) reported their Q2 FY24 earnings report that missed its own top line expectations and surprised investors by pulling in their guidance for the year.

The earnings report pointed to a deceleration on all fronts, including its much touted large enterprise adoption as well as its core SME customer segments. With JFrog down by a wide margin after hours, the company’s stock is widely expected to underperform markets over the next few months after the dismal earnings report.

Despite JFrog’s backlog showing strong growth, management strongly hinted at higher-than-expected levels of budget scrutiny among its customers, which has shaken my confidence in the company’s ability to deliver growth in the midterm.

I am now downgrading JFrog to a Sell rating based on my analysis of the company’s Q2 report.

Q2 Review: JFrog Joins the “Budget Scrutiny” Bandwagon

I previously covered JFrog in May this year, where I expressed my bullish sentiment but lowered my target price for JFrog to $37. In that post, I was still confident that JFrog would be able to keep the momentum and believed seasonality was playing some role in a softer Q1 performance.

JFrog’s stock did exceed my price target in July, but I refrained from publishing any new research on this name because I believed there was no change in my thesis, especially after JFrog’s management reiterated their full-year FY24 revenue target at the end of June, five days before their Q2 ended.

However, the company’s Q2 results came in softer than expected. The company reported Q2 total revenues of $103 million, up 22.4% y/y, missing consensus estimates of $103.6 million as well as management’s own Q2 projections of $103.5 million.

The revenue deceleration continued in Q2, with its Subscription business slowing even faster on a sequential basis. With Subscriptions still accounting for 95% of JFrog’s total revenues, this implies a faster-than-expected slowdown in its License or self-managed business. Management alluded to this in their earnings call, where they “experienced customer migrations being postponed during the second quarter.”

At the same time, management also experienced “a pronounced slowdown in cloud consumption for our monthly subscribers who have no usage commitments,” indicating tighter customer spending environments, especially for the smaller SME customer segments, whom JFrog classifies as Customers >$100K ARR. This can also be seen in Exhibit C below.

The most important metric in Exhibit C to focus on is the Net Dollar Rate which at 118% looks very respectable, but management has cautioned that they expect the net dollar retention rate for the full year to fall lower towards the ~115% range, which indicates more weakening down the road in the value of revenue JFrog will be able to retain from its current customers on a trailing-twelve month basis.

On the call, management blamed elevated levels of budget scrutiny for the anticipated spending slowdown:

We’re stepping into the second half of the year with a solid sales pipeline. However, given longer sales cycle and proof of concept processes in a challenging purchasing environment, we now anticipate material revenue from our security core will be achieved in 2025.

The comments coming from JFrog’s management echo similar sentiments from Salesforce’s (CRM) Q1 FY25 earnings call in May, where they noted “elongated deal cycles, deal compression and high levels of budget scrutiny.” But, at the same time, JFrog’s outlook appears to diverge from the Q1 FY25 results of Dynatrace (DT), an indirect competitor. Dynatrace’s management mentioned healthy demand environments and pipelines on the call.

The slowdown in JFrog’s looks to be affecting the company for the full year now, starting in July, and will also be impacting its operating margin profile, as can be seen in Exhibit D below.

With the company reporting Q2 adjusted operating income of $13.6 billion, JFrog did beat its own Q2 projections of ~$13.5 million. These results allowed JFrog to deliver earnings per share of 15 cents, beating consensus estimates of 14 cents per share. Unfortunately, with the slowdown expected, the company is expecting adj. operating income to decline ~12% y/y to ~$10.5 million on revenues of ~$105.5 million, missing consensus revenue estimates of ~108 million.

Valuation Suggests a De-risking in JFrog’s Premium

With the deceleration that management is now pointing to, I do not have full confidence in management to achieve their FY27 goals. In fact, with the information that I have at hand, I expect JFrog’s anticipated slowdown to pull down its long-term revenue growth rates to ~20% through FY26.

In terms of operating income, I expect long-term compounded growth rates to be impacted as well due to the slowdown & budget scrutiny being seen at their customers’ end. I now expect JFrog to deliver a 27–28% CAGR of adjusted operating income through FY26. My model assumes a discount rate of 8.4%.

The earnings growth is still strong, but the high valuation multiple that JFrog warranted through the year will now put the company’s valuation at risk since the premium looks very rich due to slowing growth. With my revised estimates of 27–28% CAGR growth in operating income, I believe a forward PE of ~48x is warranted if I compare JFrog’s earnings to that of the long-term growth rate of the S&P 500.

This implies ~28% downside from yesterday’s close.

Other Factors To Consider

With budget scrutiny and sales cycles as headwinds for JFrog, I do not expect any major revival soon, as these decisions are usually reflective of a consensus of JFrog’s customers changing their decision over the product over a longer period of time. Similar trends can be seen in cloud software companies such as Salesforce, where it usually takes at least a quarter or two to see some improvement in underlying metrics.

As I mentioned earlier, the diverging earnings results from its DevOps peer, Dynatrace, will add additional pressure on JFrog, raising more questions about any idiosyncratic issues affecting JFrog’s customers' budgets. At the same time, any weakness in Datadog’s upcoming Q2 earnings will add more pressure on JFrog.

JFrog acquired an AIOps startup, Qwak, at the end of Q2 FY24 for ~$230 million. Management has been clear that after the Qwak acquisition is completed, there will be no meaningful revenue seen in FY24 from the acquisition, but JFrog will incur some expenses. Those expenses are not known yet, but I believe they will pull down its FY24 margins by a few basis points.

Takeaway

JFrog’s Q2 earnings were a surprising miss given the reaffirmation of its FY24 targets that the company’s management gave about a month ago. The strong indication by management of a sudden deterioration of customer spend on the platform in July itself is not encouraging and points to trouble ahead.

I am downgrading JFrog to a Sell.