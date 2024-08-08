JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

We have covered Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) and Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) (NASDAQ:LSXMA) (NASDAQ:LSXMB) for over a year and have also done a lot of work on the broader legacy media sector.

Most of the traditional media companies are having a tough time, but the ones who own differentiated high-quality content are best positioned to transition to digital distribution channels.

Sirius XM is one of them. The company owns many exclusive talk shows and also has a comprehensive portfolio of sports broadcasting rights. No other audio streamer can offer such a content bundle. No wonder, Sirius boasts an industry-leading subscriber retention.

Due to the strategic focus on exclusive content, Sirius has a high gross margin and is a very cash-generative business. However, subscriber numbers have now stopped growing, and the stock has re-rated to a value category.

We have, in general, been bullish on LSXM and Sirius XM, especially after share price reduction has inflated the free cash flow yield. However, our last article suggested to Sell Sirius and Hold LSXM.

This negative perspective was spurred by our disappointment in declining promotional subscriber conversion rates, as well as the slower-than-expected adoption of the new SXM app and the streaming-only product.

We have probably overreacted to bad news, as conversion rates and streaming-only subscribers are not as important as long as Sirius has a loyal core satellite subscriber base with a monthly churn rate of only 1.6%.

We upgrade LSXM to Buy and SIRI to Hold as we see significant growth potential for advertising revenues.

Self-pay subscriber numbers continue trending down

Sirius XM ended the second quarter with 31.5 million self-pay subscribers, 0.4 million below the same period last year. The trial funnel stood at 7.4 million at the end of the quarter, compared to 7.5 million the year before, and 7.3 the year prior.

This result is somewhat disappointing given the pickup in new car sales. During the first half of the year, 7.8 million new cars were sold, significantly more than the 7.2 million the year before, and 6.7 the year prior.

There are timing effects involved as well. As car sales pick up, new car owners are given a trial period and join the trial funnel initially. Only after the initial 3-6 month trials, do the satisfied customers convert to self-paying. Subscriber numbers are therefore likely to lag new car sales by 6 months or so.

New car sales have picked up from February 2023, more than a year ago, and we therefore would have expected net subscriber adds to turn positive by now. This has not happened, indicating that conversion rates are declining.

When new car sales stop increasing, subscriber losses could accelerate beyond the 0.4 million seen over the last year. Hard to predict exactly, but an annual loss of about 1 million subscribers would not surprise us.

However, the latest conversion numbers could have been depressed by temporary effects as well. As existing subscribers decide to upgrade their vehicles, they also receive a promotional subscription, therefore some loyal customers moved from a self-pay base into the trial funnel. Higher-income and higher age bracket customers tend to be the most loyal to SXM, and these individuals are most likely to get the extended trial periods awarded with purchases of premium vehicles. New Mercedes buyers get a 9-month free trial, for example. Potentially, a larger share of the company's most loyal customers are still in trial funnels, penalising average conversion rates and self-pay subscriber numbers.

As the trial offers on the loyal customers' end, conversion and subscriber numbers could pick up, and mitigate the subscriber loss trend. We do expect the in-car subscriber numbers to continue to trend down but only gradually.

Slow subscriber loss due to declining conversion is not a big issue as long as the churn rates stay low. Over the past year, the SXM lost only 1.3% of self-pay subscribers, as the churn rate has stayed at only ~1.6%. As long as customer losses are managed below 3-4%, Sirius can compensate by raising the pricing of the in-car service.

SIRI is unlikely to grow subscriber revenues, but at the moment it is not priced like a growth business anyway. It looks like a rather stable yield vehicle, though. As long as the churn rate is kept low, the in-car subscription business has the potential to deliver stable revenues and cash flows for years to come.

Streaming-only service creates uncertainty regarding subscriber numbers

Sirius XM has recently re-launched its streaming-only subscription package and upgraded its mobile app. Listeners opting for the streaming products are also included in the Sirius self-pay subscriber numbers; however, these subscriptions carry a significantly lower ARPU.

Sirius XM has reported a 0.4 million subscriber loss over the year, therefore the actual satellite customer loss must have been greater than this as the company must have gained new streaming subscribers. This is illustrated by the fact that the average ARPU of SXM declined by $0.4 or 2.5% over the last year.

It was claimed that the roll-out of the upgraded streaming-only offering was slower than expected, however, the actual stand-alone subscriber numbers were not provided. We do not know what the core in-car customer loss rate has been, which is definitely troubling the markets.

Continuation of customer losses with ongoing pricing (ARPU) reduction could cause Sirius significant issues. If this indeed was the case, the subscription revenue loss could accelerate to mid-single digits per annum as new car sales stop growing. This seems to be the base case already, considering the low price at which SIRI is trading.

This adverse scenario is definitely within a reasonable range of potential outcomes. Media companies usually respond to topline headwinds by cutting content costs, thus mitigating some of the impact on earnings. However, it's impossible to maintain earnings for long if the topline is in decline. We should therefore expect the subscription business earnings to trend down, possibly by mid-single digits.

Needless to say, this would be an issue, even for those who bought the stock at a 10% free cash flow yield.

Sirius XM does need a credible revenue growth strategy, no matter how cheap it sells. We have pinned our hopes on the SXM app previously, due to the potential to utilise existing content and sell to a broader addressable market. But it does not seem to be working out. I guess listeners are using Spotify (SPOT) and the likes to stream music on their phones, and these habits are hard to break. Consumers also seem to be tired of subscriptions.

The advertising revenue growth opportunity

Our disappointment with the SXM app's popularity was the key reason for issuing a sell recommendation on Siri previously. This quarter we have checked back to see if there was any positive news with regard to the app and have spotted something that we have missed previously, - the growth potential of the advertising revenues.

During the second quarter results presentation, the company mentioned that they will be launching an ad-supported in-car service, which will later be extended to the SXM app. The add-supported tier will help the company leverage the content and distribution infrastructure that it already has and reach new audiences.

The advertising revenue potential is not as big as subscription revenue, however considering that already-owned content will be used, the gross margin of the additional advertising revenues will be large, and a significant portion will make it to the bottom line.

Pandora off-platform is the main source of advertising revenues for SIRI now, and it was broadly flat year-on-year. The ad-supported listener hours of Pandora are continuing to trend down; however, programmatic revenue remains a strong growth channel.

Sirius intends to leverage their programmatic advertising expertise in their new in-car and mobile ad-supported services. The roll-out will start with a restricted list of stations offered through 360L, the company's new hybrid satellite receiver with mobile connectivity. 360L is a two-way platform and SIRI will be able to see in real-time what customers are listening to, enabling the company to target advertising individually.

The roll-out of the service will take time, but we believe there could be a significant growth potential. 360L is currently trending at about 40% of new car trial starts and is expected to be included in a majority of vehicles in the future.

During the second quarter conference call, management explained that 360L is helping to improve listener engagement:

We're seeing our streaming and 360L customers exploring a broader set of our content, in part because of the personalized product features, which helps with content discovery.

The new interactive platform will also help the company manage risks:

We couldn't have launched this (add supported service) without 360L. It is critical to be able to provide the capabilities on both the ad side and the flexibility in terms of providing a different channel set, and we have the opportunity to adjust. To the extent that we thought there was going to be cannibalization, then we could reduce the channel set or we could increase the ad load.

Since the trial funnel is 7 million on average and assuming a 6-month average term, with 40% penetration we would expect about 5.5 million 360Ls to be installed per annum and gradually growing to 10-14 million per annum. As of yet, there are 3 million self-pay customers on 360L and around 12 million vehicles with the new generation receivers.

There are 9 million and growing silent 360Ls on the roads these days, soon they will start playing. 360L installed base expansion will open considerable additional programmatic advertising opportunities, provided that the customers engage with the service.

Pandora, for example, has approximately 46.0 million monthly active users and generates advertising revenues of $1.6 billion. We believe that the new advertising business of Sirius XM could also generate a similar level of revenue in a few years. There are 250 million cars on the road and only ~40 million have either an SXM subscription or a trial.

As 360L penetration grows, the advertising business potential is increasing substantially. Total monthly listeners of the SXM group total ~150 million, but this could increase substantially.

There is a considerable opportunity here to reach the audiences that are not currently listening to SXM in their cars with an add supported offering. On top of this, the add-supported services can be a good funnel for the subscription service. Spotify, for example, forms listener habits with their generous subscription-free listening policy, and it has worked well for them.

Due to our increased conviction in the advertising revenue growth opportunity, we have turned bullish on Sirius XM, however LSXM is a better way to get exposure to this business for long-term investors.

Valuation

During the last earnings call, Sirius XM has guided it expects to generate $1.2 billion of free cash flow on a like-for-like basis. It was also confirmed that SIRI and LSXM transactions will be finalised on the 9th of September.

Once merged with LSXM, the net debt of the business will increase by $1.1 billion, which could increase debt service by $55 million and reduce FCF to ~$1.1 billion.

Sirius XM is currently going through a satellite replacement cycle, and free cash flow is likely to improve once capital spending tapers off. In the first quarter, management pointed out that satellite capex is likely to go down to about $300 million from FY2026 as compared to $600+ as of late. FY2024 is expected to be the peak capex year, putting pressure on free cash flow.

We therefore estimate that the adjusted free cash flow of the new Sirius XM could be as high as $1.3 billion once satellite replacement capex tapers off.

The current market capitalisation of Sirius XM is $11.6 billion, SIRI is therefore trading at an adjusted 11% free cash flow yield. If we expect Siri to be able to grow profits, this yield would be very attractive.

LSXM, on the other hand, trades at a discount as compared to SIRI. Considering that LSXM will gain 81% of the new SIRI, they would be entitled to ~$1 billion (81%*1.3) of free cash flow. LSXM is currently trading at a 15% look through adjusted free cash flow yield.

We believe that LSXM could be an interesting bet at these price levels. There are definitely risks involved; however, they seem to be priced in. We intend to buy and hold the stock to see if management can deliver higher advertising revenues.

Summary

Sirius XM in-car subscriber numbers are highly likely to continue trending down, and subscription revenue seems to be capped at best. Subscription revenue and earnings decline is likely, however, as long as churn rates stay low, the decline is likely to be gradual and manageable.

In general, we like to stay away from declining businesses, as projecting earnings of these is quite challenging. We were planning to sell our position in LSXM after the transaction with SIRI due to these concerns.

However, the considerable advertising revenue growth potential came to our attention. The new 360L platform is a key enabler of this new opportunity and only has an installed base of 12 million as of now. The penetration of 360L is increasing rapidly, though, and so is the advertising business opportunity.

It will take time to develop the in-car advertising business, but we believe there is a considerable growth potential.

We are therefore bullish on LSXM as it is the cheaper way to get exposure to SIRI.