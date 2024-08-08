Morsa Images

Dear subscribers,

You may recall my positive articles on apartment REITs including Mid-America (MAA) but also Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Both of these REITs have seen material recoveries since their lows. My cost basis for both of these REITs has been very positive, and both of the companies, at this time, are up more than 30% even exclusive of dividends. This is completely within my realm of expectation for both of these businesses, but it's still nice to get confirmation, again and again, that this sort of value investing works quite well for me.

So in this article, I mean to focus on Camden and update my thesis for the REIT with what we can expect at this time. It's coming to a point where the REIT isn't necessarily one of the best potential investments out there, and where the upside might not be what you're looking for. But for those of us heavy with CPT, we're able to now just sit back, and enjoy the ride, as well as our 4.5-4.7% dividends. Yes, my YoC for the companies here is well above 4%, which is where the companies currently yield. CPT, for instance, is down to as low as 3.58%, which is close to the risk-free rate. That alone to me is a sign that the upside may, in fact, be getting "over".

So let's look at what Camden offers us, and what would actually be a suitable "exit" from this investment.

Camden Property Trust - Updating for 2024-2025

I love my apartment REIT investments. Done at the right valuation, these companies can deliver upside of double-digits with good yield, while offering incredible resilience to an otherwise turbulent market. In my last article, I made a point of saying that it's really a toss of the dice if you can call the company "cheap" here - and as of this article, I'm very clear with the fact that Camden is no longer cheap.

I also own other apartment REITs, such as Essex Property (ESS), AvalonBay (AVB), and others. In fact, apartment REITs are a big reason why my REIT position in my entire portfolio is up to almost 25% of the total, and why I am happy with such an allocation.

This does not reduce the need for active management of this position and these companies, however.

We have 2Q24 results as of this time, and the results were as good as we might expect them to be. These are "fresh off the presses", less than a day old as I am writing this particular article.

Company FFO was up 1 cent on a YoY basis for the quarter, and 4 cents on a YoY 6 month-basis. Expenses were up also, but NOI was up 1.6% YTD for the year, with only a very slight dip in occupancy of 20 bps from 95.5% to 95.3%. Really, anything above 95% is good here - and it's also up sequentially from 1Q24 from a flat 95%. Signed new leases are slightly down, 1.6%, and we're seeing some small interactions of normalization or muted growth, as effective renewal rates are dipping from over 6% YoY to 3.7% this year. For 2Q24, the amount of bad debt is also reduced by half, so the company is successfully working through this here.

The company's continued focus on high-growth markets, with only slight (comparative) exposure to higher-risk markets, as they are currently considered, continues to be a positive for both CPT and MAA. CPT specifically is looking on Migration markets.

CPT IR (CPT IR)

FFO and dividend growth remain solid for this business as well.

CPT IR (CPT IR)

The only risk you could argue here in terms of operations are the SoCal and Cali exposures, maybe some of the NYC - but the company has no exposure to geographies I consider perhaps the riskiest (Oregon, Seattle, Portland, Etc) - but instead has a very appealing mix of sunbelt and migration/fundamentally strong geographies.

CPT IR (CPT IR)

This is why, at the right price, I believe Camden to be an absolutely safe "Buy". The company focuses, like many of these apartment REITs, on the demography of 25-34 and 35-44 with a usual number of occupants of '1', 2 at most (3 and above is very small, less than 15% of total). CPT is also a solid player when it comes to value creation through asset recycling and renovation of old assets, as it has proven historically.

The company's 20-year AFFO 3.5% annualized growth rate goes to show that this company can grow in thick and thin, over time, and therefore at any conservative valuation can be considered a "BUY". This is especially true due to A+ credit, and a 38.5% long-term debt/capital. For apartment REITs, this company is one of the lower-leveraged businesses out there.

However, CPT's subject to extreme volatility that is uncharacteristic of a company with this sort of "stable" earnings trends. But it goes to show you that the market is incredibly illogical at times - both on the up and on the downside. It has happened in the past that the company has been considered almost worthless, and it has happened that the company has been considered the best thing since sliced bread.

Neither is true.

Neither the GFC valuation of 5x P/AFFO nor the peak COVID-19 valuation of almost 40x P/AFFO can be considered valid. That's 8x the valuation. And you know the crazy thing - the company did not, between those valuations, even double its AFFO. It didn't even double it, yet the market gave the company these sorts of extremes.

It shows you, as I see it, that the market is illogical in the short term. And the short term, unlike some investors seem to think, is not 6 months. It's not even 1 year. Rather, the short term is something I have come to see as around 2 years, sometimes more.

That's the time it takes the market to "wake up". Take a look at CPT, for instance.

F.A.S.T Graphs CPT (F.A.S.T Graphs CPT )

The one thing I can say from this is that you don't want to be caught at the "wrong end" of this stick. You want to "Buy" when it's cheap, rotate when it's expensive and buy the next cheap thing.

That is at least what I do.

Here is my current consideration for CPT.

Valuation for CPT - So-so, be careful

CPT is no longer a great investment. I would go so far as to say it's actually a rather sub-par investment potential because if we normalize the company's premium on a 20-year basis, we get around 21-22x P/AFFO, and the upside to that is only 12% per year now.

Then you can also take into consideration that I in fact do not consider 21-22x to be conservative enough, but would instead forecast at around $130/share, which comes closer to 20x even accounting for some growth. In that more conservative scenario, the company only returns 7.75% per year, and this is not an upside that for me is attractive enough for this REIT.

So - I am, in fact, very happy that I bought the company here - but I'm also very/much more careful with my investing here because the company may not have the same upside. To make it clear to you, I am no longer buying CPT here.

Rotation is something that is dependent in part on valuation, in part on estimates, and in part on results. Because I'm getting almost 4.7% of my invested capital from this company in terms of yield, I'm in no hurry to divest here despite a good RoR. But if the company were to rise far above $130/share, or even above $135/share, then I would have a much harder time justifying my holding of the company here.

This goes to show you that I am, in fact, going "Hold" on Camden Property Trust here. Do I believe the upside is over?

No, I don't. In fact, like our IG group leader Brad Thomas, I believe that we have a high potential for a REIT rally when the interest rate cuts are announced (maybe in September?). Again, I am in no hurry to exit anything here - including this one, which is an investment that I am very happy with.

My own PT of $130/share is, in fact, above iREIT's target of $124/share here, reflecting how long it's been since I've done an update here. If you want to buy Camden, I would say this rating and PT are better than mine to deliver a solid double-digit upside, so I am cutting my own target to $125/share. But even at that target, this company is not exactly "amazing" here in terms of returns.

Because of that, I would say "HOLD" Here.

The thesis for the REIT is now as follows.

Thesis

Camden Property Trust is a solid Multifamily REIT with holdings in attractive geographies across the Sunbelt and other areas in the US. The company has an attractive 3.5%+ yield, and trades at what I would view as a compressed overall valuation, though not objectively "cheap."

Still, I do see a potential upside in the company here as an investment. At 18-19x P/FFO that upside is high enough to interest me, and I say the company is a "BUY" here.

I give CPT a PT of $130/share, and I'm adding shares here - my position is over 1% both in my private and my commercial account.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

As before, the company is not cheap, but still represents a very solid "BUY" in today's market.