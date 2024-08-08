Monty Rakusen

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has been touted for reforming its compensation package, its sustainability drives, and its growing profitability. However, as our analysis will show, although the recent inflationary period showed that the company has pricing power and actually benefited from inflation, investors should not assume that the subsequent decline in profitability will not continue. Inflation is down sharply, and so are its profits. The value of the company’s current operations and cash flows is less than the company’s market capitalization. In other words, the company is trading above its intrinsic value.

Business Model

CMC produces rebar and related products for the construction industry. CMC and Nucor (NUE) are the two largest suppliers of reinforcement steel used in concrete for construction in the United States and Central Europe. Their solutions are used for a number of applications in infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial and energy generation and transmission. Its two geographical segments, North America and Europe, share the same vertically integrated operating structure, which gives the company a lot of efficiencies than its less integrated rivals.

The company is founded on sustainability principles, which include recycling metals, using 98% recycled materials and energy-efficient technologies as well as closed-loop water recycling processes.

Source: CMC November Investor Relations

The Steel Cycle

The price of steel mill products in the United States has been rising for decades. The Federal Reserve’s Producer Price Index shows that steel mill products have been rising since 1975, with the post-2020 period having the highest steel mill prices in history.

Source: FRED

There is a temptation to believe that if prices are rising, then this must hurt CMC because they have to buy inputs at higher prices, but recent scholarship suggests that as companies try to maximize their profits, they end up spurring even greater levels of inflation, which is known as “greedflation”. Although the basic economic model says that companies have no pricing power, in reality, most businesses have some pricing power, the question is the scale of that pricing power, and CMC and Nucor have tremendous pricing power. As you will see later on, this period of inflation has not hurt the company, but actually led it to its best period of profitability.

As for the reasons why prices have risen, they are simple: this is part of a wider systemic supply chain failures, steel value chain volatility, failures that were only exacerbated by the pandemic and by geopolitical shocks, and general underinvestment in infrastructure. Politics has not helped. For a century, federal quotas and tariffs have served to protect domestic producers from cheaper imports. Research shows that the side effect of these tariffs and quotas is that steel prices have risen, rather than falling because without the disciplining impact of competition, there is nothing to force prices down. Demand for steel products is rising, driven by not just a growing population, and natural economic growth, but also by demographic shifts, have acted as another push-factor for prices. While prices have been falling, there is no reason to believe that prices will fall to pre-2005 levels, for example. There is also more support for demand, thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which promotes infrastructure investment. CMC has seen a 65% increase in average spend over 5-year plans, compared to the period before the IIJA. The IIJA is expected to increase annual rebar demand by 1.5 million tons at full run-rate.

Profitability is Declining but Still High

Perhaps it is harsh to say that profitability is declining, given that we are benchmarking this against a period of historically high profits. What is true is that CMC’s GAAP net income in the trailing twelve months (TTM) is more than double what they were in 2019. This is also true of the company’s net operating profit after tax (NOPAT). NOPAT has compounded by nearly 15% a year. Profitability can also be seen in its returns on invested capital (ROIC), which have risen from 6.07% in 2019 to 8.1% in the TTM period. However, the company’s ROIC still has not reached double-digit ROIC.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to NOPAT Economic Category (values in millions, except per share amounts) 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM GAAP Net Income $198.09 $279.50 $412.87 $1,217.26 $859.76 $565.73 Total Hidden Non-Operating Expense, Net $12.22 $(2.15) $(8.81) $ - $9.97 $10.96 Change in Total Reserves $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Reported Non-Operating Expense, Net $71.76 $69.45 $75.53 $(203.73) $46.41 $48.90 Implied Interest for Standardized of Op. & Variable Leases $5.42 $8.26 $8.86 $9.92 $10.76 $12.73 Non-Operating Tax Adjustment $(58.67) $(63.96) $(44.27) $(117.10) $(114.12) $(115.06) Reported After-Tax Non-Operating Expense/(Income), Net $0.69 $(1.20) $ - $ - $ - $ - NOPAT $229.51 $289.90 $444.18 $906.35 $812.78 $523.25 Click to enlarge

Source: CMC and author calculations

While 2022 may be the wrong benchmark for the company’s profits, declining overall inflation, easing of pandemic supply chain dislocations, and market-wide adaptations may lead to more sustained steel price declines, which would lead to reduced revenues and NOPAT.

CMC Is Overvalued

The intrinsic value of the firm is calculated as Economic Book Value = (NOPAT/WACC) – Adjusted total debt (including off-balance sheet debt) + Excess cash + Unconsolidated Subsidiary Assets + Net Assets from Discontinued operations – Value of Outstanding Employee stock option liabilities – Under (Over) funded Pensions – Preferred stock – Minority interests + Net deferred compensation assets + Net deferred tax assets. This represents the steady-state value of the firm before management’s strategy can act to improve value creation. A table of calculations for CMC’s EBV for the 2019 to TTM period is shown below.

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM NOPAT $229.51 $289.90 $444.18 $906.35 $812.78 $ 523.25 WACC 5.84% 4.65% 4.75% 6.30% 8.15% 8.30% Excess Cash $ - $(268.28) $(161.26) $(226.92) $(152.36) $ (190.09) Net Assets from Discontinued Operations $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Net Deferred Tax Liability $(71.41) $(119.05) $(92.50) $(250.30) $(306.75) $ (306.75) Net Deferred Compensation Assets $4.80 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Fair Value of Unconsolidated Subsidiary Assets (non-op) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Fair Value of Total Debt $1,380.65 $1,239.59 $1,228.41 $1,495.84 $1,167.33 $ 1,167.53 Fair Value of Preferred Capital $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Fair Value of Minority Interests $0.20 $0.21 $0.23 $0.23 $0.24 $ 0.24 Value of Outstanding ESO After-Tax $0.13 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Pensions Net Funded Status $(8.23) $(6.93) $0.44 $8.41 $ (1.38) $ (1.38) Economic Book Value (EBV) $2,490.64 $4,614.23 $7,868.28 $12,404.75 $8,347.44 $ 4,641.01 Split Adjusted Shares Outstanding (thousands) 117,925.00 119,221.00 120,587.00 117,496.00 116,515.00 $ 116,905.00 EBV per Share $21.12 $38.70 $65.25 $105.58 $71.64 $ 39.70 Stock Price (closing) $22.53 $20.54 $36.29 $48.30 $50.04 $ 53.29 Price to Economic Book Value per Share (PEBV) 1.07 0.53 0.56 0.46 0.70 1.34 Click to enlarge

Source: Source: CMC and author calculations

Generally, an interpretation of the PEBV score is that a score above 1 signals that the market has high expectations for the company’s growth, and under shows market pessimism. I set a limit of 1.2 for a company’s attractiveness. Anything above that is overvalued. In other words, judged by the value of the currency operations and cash flows, the share price implies more optimism than is justified by the company’s fundamentals.

Conclusion

Although the fundamentals of the steel industry suggest that growth and profitability will remain high, and certainly the recent bout of inflation shows that CMC does indeed have pricing power, some skepticism about CMC’s future profitability is warranted. The market’s reaction to its profitability has been too optimistic.