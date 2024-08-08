J Studios

Given the turmoil in the (semiconductor) market, I was keen to learn how Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) has fared in its second quarter post its public offering.

In May, when the company reported its first quarterly results after its public offering, I concluded that the AI craze and demand continued. With shares down another 40% and the company reporting solid topline second quarter results, an update is long overdue.

Supplier To AI-Hyperscalers

Astera Labs designs and delivers semiconductor-based connectivity solutions, as these are purposely built to unleash the potential of cloud and AI infrastructure. To this end, the company has developed what it calls the Intelligent Connectivity Platform which is basically a semiconductor-based, mixed-signal and high-speed product suite, all provided with a complementary software.

These solutions are designed, deployed and operated at high-performance cloud and AI infrastructure. This comes as these hyperscalers require faster and more robust connectivity backbones, to deliver on the requested compute power.

The company was only founded in 2017, yet it has rapidly become a partner of choice for many OEMs and hyperscalers, having seen hundreds of design wins, with customers liking the great connectivity, quick deployment and real-time monitoring.

A Boom-Bust

Hard to believe, but shares went public at $36 per share in March, above the preliminary offering range, yet shares rallied to the $70 mark on the first day of trading, and the nineties soon thereafter.

The company has seen solid growth, as an $80 million business in 2022 grew sales by 45% to $116 million in 2023. At the same time, operating losses were more than cut in half to $30 million. That only tells half of the story as the sales cadence has been very lumpy, with quarterly sales in 2023 coming in at $17 million, $10 million, $37 million and $50 million, respectively. This lumpiness was in part due to concentration issues, with top 3 customers responsible for about 70% of sales, and the AI craze taking effect towards the end of the year.

Furthermore, the company became profitable in the fourth quarter. In fact, a $9 million profit was pretty solid. In May, the company posted a 29% (sequential) increase in sales to $65 million, with revenues up 269% on an annual basis after a softer first quarter in 2023. Non-GAAP operating profits came in at $15.9 million, but this includes about $9 million in "regular" stock-based compensation (outside the IPO) which meant that losses were down from a $9 million profit in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company guided for 10-12% growth in the second quarter, working down to a $72-$73 million guidance, with adjusted earnings seen at $0.11 per share. With a 180 million share count, a $69 stock was valued at $11.6 billion if we factor in a solid net cash load, equal to 40 times annualized sales around $300 million. This lack of profitability amidst such a sales multiple made me cautious to get involved, as the risk-reward was still not skewed to the benefit of investors, in my view.

A Reset

With shares down a lot during the summer, especially given the volatility in the wider market in August, it is time to pick up the performance with shares down to $40 per share, over 40% in just a quarter's time.

This soft performance came while the company posted solid second quarter results in August. The company grew sales (sequentially) by 18% to nearly $77 million, up an astonishing 619% on the year.

The company posted non-GAAP operating earnings of nearly $19 million, with adjusted earnings posted at $0.13 per share. However, quarterly stock-based compensation came in at a hefty $43 million, still yielding a GAAP net loss of $7.5 million, equal to five cents.

This is the issue, in my view, the topline results are stronger than expected, but stock-based compensation expenses are higher than expected as well, yielding net losses.

This cadence is also seen in the third quarter. A $95-$100 million revenue guidance is pretty solid, with sequential revenue growth accelerating, as the company sees adjusted earnings up to $0.16-$0.17 per share. However, stock-based compensation is expected to be elevated at $46 million, with the company guiding for GAAP losses of $0.06-$0.08 per share.

What Now?

The 177 million shares of the company now represent a $7.1 billion market value at $40 per share, which, after adjusting for $830 million in net cash, implies an operating asset valuation of $6.3 billion. At the same time, based on the outlook, annualized sales are approaching $400 million already, reducing sales multiples to 15 times.

This set-up is greatly liked, with sales multiples rapidly coming down amidst very strong momentum. But as revenues are up a factor of 6x times compared to last year, it seems that some rushed momentum is seen in the sales as well. Moreover, the issue which I have is that the company sees a lack of earnings, and a dangerous set-up with growing non-GAAP earnings, while growing GAAP losses.

This comes as stock-based compensation is higher than expected and will continue to be high in the third quarter, all somewhat disappointing, offset by great momentum on the topline. Moreover, while the topline momentum remains strong, it is the rapid rise which puts risks as well. Perhaps customers might be adding to inventory, but also rapid technological and competitive developments might hurt the business as well, with this competitive environment hard to oversee among such rapid developments here.

Amidst all this, I like the improvement in the risk-reward here, but notably the complete lack of margin developments on the bottom line is what puts me off here.