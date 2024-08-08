Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Intel (INTC) shareholders sue: chipmaker was hiding problems. (00:24) Boeing (BA) boosts output of key Patriot missile components. (01:34) Costco (COST) to scan membership cards at store entrances to deter non-members. (02:30)

Shareholders filed a lawsuit against Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on Wednesday, claiming the chipmaker had falsely concealed issues.

The lawsuit says this resulted in subpar Q2 earnings that led to the suspension of dividend payments and a 15% workforce reduction.

Shareholders claim they were misled regarding its foundry business, which they allege was "floundering" and costing the company billions even as revenue declined. They said that the materially false or misleading statements inflated the stock price from January 25 to August 1.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in San Francisco, accuses the Silicon Valley tech giant (INTC) and its executives, CEO Patrick Gelsinger and CFO David Zinsner, of hiding problems that led to weak financials.

The lead plaintiff of the lawsuit - Construction Laborers Pension Trust of Greater St. Louis, filed on behalf of other Intel (INTC) investors.

The 30% drag in stock price wiped out more than $32B in market cap in a single day.

Shares of Intel (INTC) fell to $18.99 on August 7, a total decrease of 34.6% since the announcement.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday said its defense unit had expanded production of key parts for Patriot air-defense missiles.

The components are known as PAC-3 seekers, which provide guidance data to help identify, track and intercept air and missile threats.

The company said it’s set this year to break its annual production record of seekers by more than 20%.

The United States and its allies are demanding more Patriot missile defense systems. Several countries including the U.S. have supplied Ukraine with the systems to help defend against Russia’s air attacks.

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is cracking down on membership-sharing.

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is setting up membership scanning devices at the entrance of its stores to discourage non-members from shopping.

Costco (COST) has already begun installing the new scanners at stores across Southern California over the past two weeks, SFGATE reported.

"We don't feel it's right that non-members receive the same benefits and pricing as our members," it said last June. "Costco (COST) is able to keep our prices as low as possible because our membership fees help offset our operational expenses, making our membership fee and structure important to us."

MicroStrategy (MSTR) will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis following the 10-for-1 stock split to shareholders of record on August 1.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red . Crude oil is down 0.7% at $74/barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.2% at $57,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 1.1% and the DAX is down 0.8%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is down 35% following the release of mixed Q2 results and a gloomy outlook provided by the dating app company.

